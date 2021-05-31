When is OfflineTV's Minecraft server coming back? Start date, streamers, more - Dexerto

OfflineTV’s Minecraft server popped off in the past, with some of the biggest streamers on Twitch and YouTube coming together to play and create memorable moments. Now, they’re about to do it again, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.

OfflineTV and Minecraft are a match made in heaven. The immensely popular group of content creators love rallying the troops, as well as their friends in the extended streaming universe, and bringing them all together in one place, on one game, and one server. And what better place than Minecraft?

It’s not the first time it’s happened, and it’s not the only game, either. Just about everyone remembers how popular the OfflineTV Rust server was back in December 2020. It made headlines for weeks and months, and a successor to that server has already been confirmed.

Advertisement

But before that happens, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang announced the OfflineTV Minecraft server is making a comeback, and it’s starting soon. Here’s everything you need to know, including when it starts, and whose involved too.

OfflineTV Minecraft server return date/time

The OfflineTV Minecraft Server is set to launch on Wednesday, June 2 at 12 PM PST / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST.

It is expected to last weeks or even months, but that depends on how popular it is and whether streamers start getting burnt out.

What’s changing?

The OfflineTV Minecraft server will revolve around a “vanilla” experience, meaning that they’ll keep things simple and in line with the game’s traditional experience.

Advertisement

Read More: Sykkuno is concerns about OTV Rust server relaunch

However, some mods will be used to help with cosmetics and progression and the ability to buy and expand land.

OTV Minecraft Server coming back:

– June 2nd, 12PM PST launch time

– Initial invite list of around 40 players

– New players invited on a weekly basis

– Aiming for a vanilla experience with mods for cosmetics and progression

– Land buying (pay diamonds to expand your land) — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 30, 2021

Which streamers are involved?

Disguised Toast revealed that the OfflineTV Minecraft server will include around 40 players, with new players being invited on a weekly basis. As for who will be included, here’s a list of everyone involved so far:

Adept

Anne Munition

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang

Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu

Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki

Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren

Michael Reeves

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter

Sykkuno

William ‘Scarra’ Li

Yvonne ‘Yvonnie’ Ng

It’s exciting news for fans who have been longing to see their favorite streamers create content together again.

Read More: Dream admits to cheating during Minecraft speedruns

The NoPixel GTA RP server has done a pretty good job of that in recent months. However, the return of OfflineTV’s Minecraft server will also be a blast.