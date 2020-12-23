Logo
Minecraft YouTuber Dream posts full response to speedrun cheating claims

Published: 23/Dec/2020 15:12

by Calum Patterson
Dream's response video on YouTube
YouTube: Dream

Dream Speedrunning

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has now posted a full, in-depth response to the accusations that he cheated to achieve his Minecraft speedrun, even drafting in a PhD-level statistics expert to disprove the claims.

On December 12, YouTuber GeoSquare made a video alleging that Dream’s 1.16 speedrun record had been achieved by cheating, calling it “too unlikely to verify.”

GeoSquare is also a moderator of speedrun records, and his 14 minute video titled “Did Dream Fake His Speedruns – Official Moderator Analysis” has racked up over 2.6 million views in under two weeks.

Dream hit back on Twitter, calling the accusations “total BS” and labeling the video clickbait. In the description of the video, GeoSquare stated: “this video is NOT my content. Please please DO NOT interact with my channel after watching this, this is just a PSA from the mod team.”

Dream's avatar is shown against a green background.
YouTube: Dream
Dream hit back at the accusations, calling them “total BS”

Dream promised a full response, and has now followed through on that promise. On December 23, his rebuttal clocked in at 24 minutes long, and provides a full analysis of the ‘luck’ that was alleged to have been “too unlikely” to have been done fairly.

The response is broken into four sections: Professional statistical analysis, public access files, corrections to false information, and new information.

The conclusion from the astrophysicist – hired by Dream – was that there is “no statistically significant evidence that Dream was modifying the probabilities.”

Dream provides a link to a 19-page report written by the expert, which summarises that Dream’s odds were “are consistent with
random chance.” – not 1 in 7.5 trillion, as the mods of the speedrunning website had claimed.

In short, the report finds two main flaws with the initial accusations of cheating:

  1. It does not account for stopping bartering after a successful trade
  2. It incorrectly applies some bias corrections.

The author of the report is not identified by name, because they were hired through the online science consulting company Photoexcitation, which keeps the identity of the authors private. It claims the author’s name is not relevant to the objectivity of the results.

Concluding his video, Dream says, “I don’t care at all about my speedrun, I care more about defending my character than defending a dumb leaderboard position.

“I have an amazing community and an amazing group of fans, and I don’t need to officially speedrun. I do it because I like it. I get less views on my record videos than I do on my normal videos,” he finishes.

In less than 24 hours, Dream’s response has shot to the number one spot on YouTube’s trending page for gaming and is already about to crack the 1 million views mark. This despite it being uploaded on his second channel, DreamXD, rather than his main 14.5 million subscriber channel.

Has Jeffree Star’s assistant Maddie quit? Fans believe so.

Published: 23/Dec/2020 14:09

by Lauren Bergin
Maddie Taylor and Jeffree Star in Bora Borad
Instagram: Maddie Taylor

Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star has certainly attracted a lot of criticism this year. Fans believe that YouTube beauty guru and Jeffree Star Cosmetics CEO has apparently lost his long term assistant, Maddie, who appears to have quit overnight. 

Jeffree Star has never been one to shy away from controversy, but 2020 has certainly been a year that’s seen the makeup titan’s supposed sins brought into the spotlight.

The whole James Charles drama still seems to be haunting the beauty superstar, with a recent video addressing “aggressive mental abuse” in the wake of the whole Shane Dawson and Tati Westbrook scandal. This follows a particularly disappointing series of palette launches that have left buyers out in the cold.

Things just seem to be getting worse for the California-based makeup king though, as his longtime assistant and supposed best friend Maddie appears to have quit, shocking fans around the world.

Jeffree Star and Maddie Taylor
Instagram: Maddie Taylor
Maddie has become an integral part of Jeffree’s YouTube journey.

Maddie might not be Jeffree’s assistant anymore

In the surprising news that broke on December 22, it appears that the long term friendship may have reached a sharp conclusion.

Based on a Reddit post from eatmyfvck, it appears that a rift has formed between the two former friends. Jeffree has unfollowed Maddie’s instagram account, prompting her to do the same.

What happened with Maddie? from r/jeffreestarcosmetics

Following this, a cryptic Instagram story from Maddie made the situation even more baffling. The image simply says “believe it or not there’s not a single person you need in this life more than yourself, put her first.”

Madeline Taylor Instagra, story about Jeffree

Fan theories and reactions

The crazy story has grown wings on Reddit, where upset fans are attempting to piece together the jigsaw puzzle.

An extensive theory forwarded by eatmyfvck discusses the idea that Jeffree is now an official resident in Wyoming, and therefore “must spend a certain amount of time there” in order to “get that state’s tax benefits.” This may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back, as Maddie’s life would be split between Wyoming and California.

Further evidence has been garnered from her social media, where one fan has noticed that she has “deleted a lot of pics.”

While no one knows for definite what is going on here, no doubt we’ll have all the details soon. In the mean time, sit back and sip your tea folks, 2020 isn’t done yet!