Moistcr1tikal blasts Dream over response to Minecraft cheating allegations - Dexerto

Moistcr1tikal blasts Dream over response to Minecraft cheating allegations

Published: 26/Dec/2020 22:08

by Julian Young
The Minecraft community has been in turmoil since popular YouTuber Dream was accused of cheating during his 1.16 speedrun. Moistcr1tikal has now chimed in by calling out Dream over his response to the allegations.

The Minecraft content creation scene has been filled with drama following accusations that Dream – a popular Minecraft YouTuber with nearly 15 million subscribers – cheated during his 1.16 speedrun attempt.

After a video was shared outlining the accusations against Dream, the YouTuber posted a response on December 23. In that video, Dream pushed back against the claims of cheating and said a “statistical expert with a Ph.D.” showed how the accusations were incorrect.

Dream’s response was largely criticized after Reddit user u/mbf- (a particle physicist with a Ph.D. in Physics) pointed out many amateur mistakes in the data analysis. After weeks of videos and posts regarding the allegations, Charlie ‘Moistcr1tikal’ White offered his thoughts on the situation.

In a clip, Moistcr1tikal – a variety content creator on Twitch and YouTube – slammed Dream’s response video. “It’s like someone spit on his honor or something,” he began.

“He could’ve just said ‘Yeah I cheated, what are you gonna do about it p**sy?'” he continued. Someone in his chat mentioned Dream hiring a Harvard professor – the statistical expert mentioned in his response video – and Moistcr1tikal slammed Dream over that point again.

“Oh did he? Can you tell me what professor that was?” he asked, and then continued “I know you can’t because he didn’t say who it was.” This point has been one of the major criticisms of Dream’s response, and Moistcr1tikal did not cut the YouTuber any slack over it.

Moistcr1tikal pointed out that u/mbf- was willing to provide his real name while debunking Dream’s response. For many, the fact that Dream has not confirmed who the expert in his video was is further proof that he was in fact cheating.

“You can’t make a response like that, that hinges on the qualifications of your Harvard Ph.D. statistical astrophysicist grad and not give info on who did it,” he said, with the clip ending as the streamer shook his head. “That’s not how that works.”

Dream has not commented on the situation via YouTube or Twitter since the response video posted on December 23. The Minecraft community will need to wait and see if any parties provide more evidence to support or debunk the claims of cheating.

Twitch unbans Forsen after indefinite suspension for innappropriate GIF

Published: 26/Dec/2020 17:58 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 18:06

by Calum Patterson
Popular streamer Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors has been unbanned from Twitch. He was handed an “indefinite” suspension in November for showing a GIF of a horse, sent by a viewer, which the platform deemed inappropriate.

As it was not Forsen’s first suspension, but his third, Twitch’s policy on repeat violations led them to dealing him an indefinite ban, rather than a set time, as is more common.

However, there was backlash against Twitch for a number of reasons; fans felt they had not taken context into consideration (Forsen was unaware of the content before showing it, and quickly removed it from view when he realized), and argued it was a harsher punishment than other similar or even worse violations by other streamers.

Many brought up the infamous moment when Pokimane accidentally showing inappropriate content also sent by a viewer, and was not given a suspension at all, but rather only a warning.

Regardless, the ban on Forsen’s account has now been lifted after exactly a month from when it was meted out. It’s unknown whether this was always the intended length of the ban, or if the platform reduced it after consideration. Twitch never comments on community guidelines violations to protect the privacy of users.

Forsen was notified that he would be unbanned just after Christmas earlier in December, and indeed, his account was reinstated on Boxing Day.

Although Forsen will be happy to have his account back, along with it’s 1.4 million followers, a one month forced break for someone of his popularity is still a serious financial hit.

Having said that, notable streamers who have ‘comeback’ streams after a suspension usually enjoy a spike in viewers, thanks to the hype and/or drama surrounding their return.

He’ll also have a catalog of games to catch up on – his viewers will perhaps be in for some Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay.

Twitch is making sweeping changes to some of their community guidelines in January 2021, mainly around their hate and harassment policies. Some of these changes have turned heads too though – check out some of the biggest ones here.