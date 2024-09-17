IShowSpeed reacts after Dream tells him to “chill” on subscriber milestones

IShowSpeed’s rise as one of YouTube’s biggest stars hasn’t gone unnoticed by one of the platform’s most popular creators: Dream.

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed has been venturing through Southeast Asia with some wild IRL broadcasts where he sparred Manny Pacquiao, fell off an elephant, and even taunted tigers.

The creator even nearly injured himself doing a backflip in Cambodia to celebrate hitting 30 million subscribers.

Speed’s 30M subscriber milestone even got the attention of Minecraft YouTuber Dream, who reached out after noticing that his own sub count was on pace to be surpassed.

As Speed rode in the back of a car, Dream donated $100 to the creator and congratulated him on his YouTube success.

“You’re about to pass me in subscribers. Chill!” Dream said in his message.

After getting the donation, Speed instantly checked Dream’s YouTube channel and noticed he was just two million away from overtaking him.

“Not yet,” Speed replied. “Not yet, not yet, not yet! I need two million, chat. I need two million.”

Speed also predicted when he’d reach his next milestone, suggesting that he’ll hit 32M subscribers in two or three months.

Dream has been one of the biggest Minecraft YouTubers for years, though he doesn’t post videos nearly as much as he once did. As such, his subscriber total hasn’t changed much in over a year.

YouTube: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed hit 30M YouTube subs on his Asia trip.

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed’s viral broadcasts and clips are resulting in significant channel growth.

According to stat-tracking site SocialBlade, Speed gained a whopping 2.1M subs in the last 30 days, in large part thanks to his Asia trip.

Given Speed’s prediction, it seems like the creator may be taking a rest once his trip concludes, but he remains confident that he’ll surpass Dream before the end of the year, indicating that he might have more special YouTube content up his sleeve.