How to watch MC Championship 16: Minecraft’s biggest names in high-stakes challenge

The latest iteration of Minecraft’s premier competitive event, MC Championship 16, is around the corner. Ten teams of four will duke it out in a variety of mini-games to see who reigns supreme.

MC Championship is back again, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite Minecraft players fight for bragging rights to determine which of them has mastered the fundamental skills of the game more than others.

The premise is simple. Ten teams of four will go head to head in eight mini-games designed to test everything from combat, parkour, and survival skills to teamwork and more.

The two teams with the most coins will earn a spot in the grand final to determine the ultimate champion.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch, what minigames are involved, and who will participate.

MC Championship 16 will take place in just 22 days 👑 (that's Saturday August 28th) pic.twitter.com/GzNBudSx2k — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 6, 2021

How to watch MC Championships 16

MC Championships 16 is created and presented by Noxcrew, a community of creators who work hard to make unique Minecraft experiences since 2011. You can watch it on their official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Alternatively, all the participants will likely stream the tournament from their perspectives, too.

So, if you’d rather watch it from your favorite players’ perspective, simply tune into their channel once the tournament begins.

MC Championship 16: minigames

The minigames haven’t been announced yet. However, players can expect something similar to what we’ve seen in the past, which could include the following:

Ace Race

Battle Box

Big Sales at Build Mart

Bingo But Fast

Dodgebolt

Hole in the Wall

Parkour Warrior

Rocket Spleef

Sands of Time

Sky Battle

Skyblockle

Survival Games

To Get to the Other Side

MC Championship 16: players

The players and teams participating in the event also haven’t been announced yet, but it will almost certainly include some of the biggest stars in the Minecraft scene and perhaps one or two surprise guests, too.

Dream and Thomas ‘Tommyinnit’ Simons featured in previous tournaments and could return. Ranboo, Punz, Tubbo and more were spotted in the replies to the Twitter announcement, so they’re likely on the list too.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is always a chance given his involvement with the game, but we’ll have to wait and see who makes it in the coming weeks.

When is MC Championship 16?

MC Championship 16 is locked in and ready to go on August 28. The starting times and schedules haven’t been announced yet.

However, the last iteration kicked off at 12:00 pm PST / 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST. So, we can expect something similar.