Minecraft The Creaking is leaking so here’s everything we know

Minecraft Live 2024 is on the way, but prior to release, Mojang has accidentally leaked details about a new biome, and a new mob, otherwise known as The Creaking.

With the knowledge that a mob vote was no more, many fans were worried that Minecraft Live wouldn’t be the same. Stripping out a large portion of the stream and one that was hugely collaborative among the community could leave the announcements pretty bare.

That was until Mojang accidentally leaked some key details regarding the next update, proving the stream will likely be packed with new biomes, experiences, and the mysterious new hostile mob, The Creaking. So, here’s all we know about the current leaks, where it’ll be found, and what it may look like.

Leaks

On September 25, Mojang updated its website, giving a glimpse into some key announcements for Minecraft Live. Though it was quickly taken down, fans captured images and caught them in the site’s archives.

Detailed on the page was “A first look at the Pale Garden and its hostile mob – The Creaking” proving we’ll likely be getting a brand new mob to battle in the coming update. On top of this, we know the mob will reside inside the new biome.

While these are purely leaks, the fact they were released by Minecraft themselves proves the legitimacy of the upcoming announcement.

What will it look like?

Naturally, with so little to go on, its looks, movement, and details are solely speculation. However, Mojang hasn’t been too subtle with their teasers, particularly after the leak.

Sharing an image on their X account, they revealed some key planning images, with the words “Hostile??” and “Don’t Look” written down. On top of this, some new blocks seem to be appearing, with the white wood blocks not resembling anything we’ve seen before, honing in on the Pale Garden design.

Many fans speculate that The Creaker will be a wooden golem built from the wood of the Pale Garden: “Creaking sounds like some sort of old wooden golem, that protects the garden.” Naturally, wood creaks, so it makes sense to be a Golem, but those are typically only hostile when you annoy them, so it may not be accurate.

To help fans figure out its design, a TikTok was released, showcasing an almost Enderman design with the caption “Don’t look away… or else.” Interestingly, this goes against the “Don’t look” words from the X post.

Ultimately, with speculation that the Pale Garden is the highly anticipated End Biome fans have been waiting for, it would make sense that a new Enderman was arriving, perhaps with this Enderman you have to keep looking or it’ll attack? Almost working as the opposite of the mobs we already know?

Of course, only time will tell, and when we know more information about the mob we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon.

