Marvel Snap’s new Spotlight Cache finally makes higher-tier cards more accessible

Marvel Snap is making a major upgrade to the way players can acquire cards with the new Spotlight Cache.

One of the primary ways that Marvel Snap players are able to increase their decks (at least, without spending tons of real money) is through the grind of the Collection Ladder.

As players level up their cards, they increase their Collection Level, which in turn can give them access to more credits, boosters, gold, and chests. Within both the Collector’s Reserve and Collector’s Caches, players can unlock new cards or card variants.

The problem, though, is that the cards that players get through the Collector’s chests won’t give them access to newer Series 4 and 5 cards until they are incredibly high level, meaning the leveling grind will only reward them with the lower-tier cards they don’t have yet. Luckily, that’s about to change.

Spotlight Cache will replace Marvel Snap’s Collector’s Cache

In a blog post, the Snap devs revealed the first look at a brand new type of chest within the Collection Ladder, called the Spotlight Cache.

“Three different Series 4 and 5 cards will be featured – including the new card released that week!” the blog post explains. And, players are, “guaranteed to open one of those three cards, or a random S4/S5 card.”

But, what’s even better is the fact that as players open more Spotlight Caches, their odds of getting those other cards increase.

The devs explained that these new Spotlight Caches will be replacing Collector’s Caches and the Collector’s Reserves every 120 Collection Level. “This means that one in every 10 Collector’s Reserves are becoming Spotlight Caches.”

This change means that not only will players be able to get those higher-tier cards quicker, but also that players will simply get more cards as they play.

Players will certainly be happy that they can not only get those newer cards quicker, but that they will know which cards are available in the Spotlight Caches seeing as the cards are shown when the cache changes each week.