Best Nebula decks in Marvel Snap: Control, She-Hulk combo, more

Nebula is a unique card in Marvel Snap that can benefit a number of disparate playstyles. From a control archetype to a more aggressive zoo build, here are some of the best decks to use Nebula in.

With the release of Marvel Snap’s Guardians Greatest Hits season came a brand new card to kick things off. Featured in the May, 2023 season pass was none other than Nebula from, you guessed it, the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Despite being a low-cost card, there’s plenty of potential here to mess with your opponent and steal some cubes on the ladder. So if you’re looking to make the most of this card, here are some of the best Nebula decks we recommend using in Marvel Snap.

Nebula card ability in Marvel Snap

Nebula is a 1-cost, 1-power card that gains two power for every turn that your opponent does not play a card at that location (does not count the turn when Nebula is played).

Nebula has a unique function in Marvel Snap, one that benefits locations already locked down.

This ability naturally lends itself to decks that can lock locations down, or restrict opponents from adding more cards on the other side of the field. But that’s not the only way Nebula can help you win a match. Below are some of the best deck archetypes we’ve found thus far with the new Marvel Snap card.

Nebula Control deck

First up we have a Control deck centered around Nebula. As with most other Control archetypes in Marvel Snap, the goal here is to lock down locations with a winning hand. That means playing Goose, Storm, Spider-Man, and Professor X to your advantage.



With the likes of Daredevil in the mix to see enemy plays on turn five, and other cards like Doctor Doom to swing out-of-reach locations, the board is yours to manipulate.

When it comes to Nebula’s involvement, the ideal scenario sees her being played on a location you aim to lock down. Be it through Storm, Spidey, Prof. X, or any mix of the three, preventing your enemy from playing at Nebula’s location will only see its power skyrocket one turn at a time. What starts as a 1-power card could soon blossom into one of your strongest cards on the board.

The full Nebula Control decklist is as follows:

Nebula

Titania

Daredevil

Goose

Armor

Mysterio

Green Goblin

Storm

Spider-Man

Jessica Jones

Professor X

Doctor Doom

Nebula zoo deck

Next comes the more aggressive Zoo deck type with Nebula at its core. Here, the goal is to flood the board with as many lower-cost cards as possible, swamping not only your side, but the opposing side too.



Through the likes of Viper, Green Goblin, and Debrii, you can quickly fill up enemy locations, giving them little room to play their own cards. From there, you can synergize with cards like Spider-Woman and Mojo to capitalize on each space.

Fitting into the mix nicely, Nebula can help overwhelm a particular location after you’ve clogged it up. Even if not played until turn three or four, dropping Nebula down into a packed space means it’s guaranteed a handful of buffs as the game rolls on.

The full Nebula Zoo decklist is as follows:

The Hood

Nebula

Nova

Mojo

Armor

Viper

Green Goblin

Debrii

Killmonger

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Spider-Woman

Nebula wombo combo deck

Rounding out our selection is a classic wombo combo deck that seems reinvigorated in the meta thanks to the arrival of Nebula. The concept here is to find yourself in a seven-turn game thanks to Magik, one that lets you drag out the potential of Nebula, while setting up for a devastating final play.



The early game isn’t too crucial here, so long as you’re keeping your ultimate goal in mind. The ideal scenario is to drop Psylocke on turn three, allowing you to play Magic on turn four. From there, Moon Girl can come out to duplicate She-Hulk, and you’re off to the races.

With Nebula down and hopefully baiting out cards every turn, you can then look to capitalize by skipping the penultimate before capitalizing on the other two locations. Two zero-cost She-Hulks can be played along with either The Infinaut or America Chavez, depending on what you draw. Though either way, you’re setting up for 27 or 38 power to be slammed down on the final turn.

The full Nebula Wombo Combo decklist is as follows: