Everything in Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits update: New cards, locations, more
Here are all the new cards, locations, and other changes that dropping throughout the May 2023 season of Marvel Snap, Guardians Greatest Hits.
Ahead of the imminent release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Snap is commemorating the moment by hosting a Guardians-themed monthly season for May, titled ‘Guardians Greatest Hits.’
This season includes not only new cards, some of which could very well be game-changing and meta-defining, but also several new locations and surprises.
Here is everything that Marvel Snap has in store for players in the Guardians Greatest Hits update.
Contents
- Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits season dates
- Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits season Pass price
- Guardians of the Galaxy theme in new Marvel Snap season
- New Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits cards
- New Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits locations
- Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits Season Pass rewards
Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits season dates
The Guardians Greatest Hits Season began on May 1, 2023 and will run throughout the month of May. The season will end sometime in the last week of May or the first week of June.
The following season’s theme is unknown, but it could be related to the MCU’s Secret Invasion, which is premiering in June 2023.
Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits season pass price
Just like in past seasons, the Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99 USD, unlocking the premium reward track that includes content not available to players on the free track. The Premium+ bundle, which prices at $14.99, skips the first 10 tiers right away to instantly unlock all that content.
Guardians of the Galaxy theme in new Marvel Snap season
With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, the latest Marvel Snap Season coincides with this next step in the MCU. As you would expect, this means much of the focus for the latest batch of content centers around the upcoming film.
New Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits cards
Five new cards are coming to Marvel Snap as part of the Animals Assembled Season in May 2023.
Nebula is a 1-cost, 1-power card that gains two power for every turn that your opponent does not play a card at that location (does not count the turn when Nebula is played). This would go great in locations that limit when cards can be played, but it would also pair well with cards that block other locations like Spider-Man and Debris.
Iron Lad is a 4-cost, 6-power card that copies the text of your deck’s top card. This means that any card’s ability (including ultra-powerful ones like Kang or Ultron) can be played a bit earlier, making him a great addition to any Lockjaw deck.
Also arriving this month is Howard the Duck, a 1-cost, 2-power card with the following effect – Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck. This card pairs well with the likes of Iron Lad, giving you more control over how you interact with the arrangement of your deck.
Next up is the High Evolutionary, a 4-cost, 7-power card who unlocks the potential of all cards in your deck that don’t have abilities. This means that it would fit right in with Patriot decks, which are filled with cards like Shocker and Cyclops, and will get new abilities when the High Evolutionary is played.
Finally, The Living Tribunal is a 6-cost, 4-power card that splits power evenly among all three locations at the end of the game. This means that you could double-down on one location with a bunch of multiplier cards like Black Panther, Wong, and Iron Man to get a massive amount of power at one spot to win all three.
New Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits locations
There are two new locations to be added in the Guardians Greatest Hits season.
First is the Deep Space, which disables the text of all cards at this location. This means that cards like even Sunspot and Galactus won’t have any abilities in Deep Space.
The second new location in the Guardians Greatest Hits season will be the Milano, where cards can only be played on turn 5.
Marvel Snap Guardians Greatest Hits Season Pass rewards
|Tier
|Reward
|Tier 1
|New Card (Nebula)
|Tier 2
|100 Credits
|Tier 3
|25 Nebula Boosters
|Tier 4
|100 Gold
|Tier 5
|200 Credits
|Tier 6
|25 Nebula Boosters
|Tier 7
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 8
|15 Boosters
|Tier 9
|New Title: Green And Also Mean
|Tier 10
|100 Credits
|Tier 11
|100 Gold
|Tier 12
|New Avatar (Gamora)
|Tier 13
|200 Credits
|Tier 14
|30 Gamora Boosters
|Tier 15
|100 Gold
|Tier 16
|15 Boosters
|Tier 17
|100 Credits
|Tier 18
|Gamora Variant (Guardian)
|Tier 19
|100 Gold
|Tier 20
|30 Gamora Boosters
|Tier 21
|15 Boosters
|Tier 22
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 23
|200 Credits
|Tier 24
|15 Boosters
|Tier 25
|New Card Back
|Tier 26
|200 Credits
|Tier 27
|New Title: Speaks Groot
|Tier 28
|100 Credits
|Tier 29
|100 Gold
|Tier 30
|New Avatar (Star-Lord)
|Tier 31
|200 Credits
|Tier 32
|30 Star-Lord Boosters
|Tier 33
|100 Gold
|Tier 34
|Star-Lord Variant (Annihilation Conquest)
|Tier 35
|200 Credits
|Tier 36
|30 Star-LordBoosters
|Tier 37
|100 Gold
|Tier 38
|25 Boosters
|Tier 39
|100 Credits
|Tier 40
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 41
|200 Credits
|Tier 42
|60 Nebula Boosters
|Tier 43
|200 Credits
|Tier 44
|New Title: Of The Galaxy
|Tier 45
|500 Credits
|Tier 46
|New Avatar (Nebula)
|Tier 47
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 48
|New Card Back
|Tier 49
|500 Gold
|Tier 50
|Nebula Variant (Bartel)
|Tier 51 +
|Season Pass Cache