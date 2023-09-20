MTG’s latest flavorful crossover is with IHOP 

The MTG IHOP promotion brings planeswalkers and pancakes to a store near you, with food and rewards being made available for hungry players.

Magic: The Gathering is undoubtedly on the rise, and its portfolio of playable worlds has only expanded recently. With the addition of Universes Beyond, MTG has crossed over into the worlds of Warhammer, Lord of the Rings and The Walking Dead, to name but a few.

Now, Magic is embarking on its biggest crossover yet, as the legendary trading card game will be coming to…your local IHOP?

Article continues after ad

MTG partners with IHOP to deliver food and rewards to players

Yes, the International House of Pancakes has partnered with MTGArena, promising Arena-based content for players who sign up for the IHOP rewards program. While IHOP is understandably most famed for its pancakes, there are plenty of other items on the menu for players who would like to claim MTGArena awards without diving into a syrupy stack.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Keep in mind that a promotion of this nature is unlikely to be totally game-breaking. While you might get some small-scale benefits for partaking, MTGArena isn’t likely to reward you with gems in abundance. So by all means, if you feel like stuffing your face and getting some MTGArena goodies out of it, IHOP is the place to be. Just don’t head in expecting to rise in the competitive ranking after a single meal.

Article continues after ad

MTG has branched out into food-based promos before

While the combination of IHOP and Magic: The Gathering may initially come across as strange, this is far from the first time that Wizards of the Coast have promoted its premier TCG through fast food. Hot Pockets and Cheez-its have previously taken their turn as promotional products, broadening MTGArena’s reach and providing prospective new players with a boost when signing up.

Article continues after ad

Magic: The Gathering has an ever-growing number of successful crossovers under its belt. With food as a prominent theme in recent MTG sets – from Tales of Middle Earth to Wilds of Eldraine – it’s likely that IHOP isn’t the last culinary crossover we’ll see for MTG.