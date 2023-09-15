Best decks for MTGArena: Wilds of Eldraine – Mono-Red Aggro
We’ve assembled one of the best MTGArena: Wilds of Elraine decks. Introducing mono-red aggro, rapid-fire deck to burn down your opponent’s hopes of victory.
Wilds of Eldraine is already making its presence known in MTGArena, with the set’s most powerful cards swiftly being added to all manner of decks and strategies. We’re rounding up the best decks to take you from win to win in MTGArena Standard, and we’ve found a speedy and relatively cheap red deck to bombard your opponents and claim victory as quickly as possible.
Mono-red Aggro Decklist
75 Cards total – including sideboard
Creatures – 19
4x Monastery Swiftspear
4x Phoenix Chick
4x Bloodthirsty Adversary
3x Charming Scoundrel
1x Feldon, Ronom Excavator
2x Goddric, Cloaked Reveler
1x Squee, Dubious Monarch
Instants – 15
4x Monstrous Rage
3x Play with Fire
4x Lightning Strike
4x Witchstalker Frenzy
Enchantments – 4
4x Kumano Faces Kakkazan
Lands- 22
3x Mishra’s Foundry
18x Mountain
1x Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Sideboard – 15
1x Mountain
1x Lithomantic Barrage
1x Song of Totentanz
2x Obliterating Bolt
1x Chandra, Dressed to Kill
1x Squee, Dubious Monarch
2x Twisted Fealty
3x Urabrask’s Forge
3x Koth, Fire of Resistance
Mono-red Aggro: How it plays
The goal here is to utilize a relatively simple combo of speed, power, and targeted destruction to overwhelm your opponents. Every element here works to allow you to outpace and out-damage anyone you come up against.
In keeping with the tried-and-true red strategy, every creature in this deck comes equipped with Haste. You can’t afford to waste any time and risk giving up the advantage, and your creatures being ready to swing as soon as they’re played is a crucial part of the gameplan
A full set of Lightning Strikes and three Play with Fires are here for direct damage and removal. Wilds of Eldraine also adds Witchstalker Frenzy to the mix; a costlier burn that becomes much cheaper after attacking, mopping up any opposing creatures left standing after your combat phase.
The only enchantments included here also spell out this MTGArena deck’s entire game plan. Kumano Faces Kakkazan deals damage, buffs, and then converts itself into a creature with haste.
The lands are mostly a package of basic mountains but with a couple of optional aggressive inclusions. For a cost of two mana, Mishra’s Foundry can be converted into a creature for the turn, and Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance can be channeled to bring two spirits with haste to the field.
Sideboard highlights
With the deck itself being a straightforward, finely-tuned machine, the sideboard brings in some variety as well as potential answers. The standouts here are Twisted Fealty and Song of Totentanz. If you’re having trouble getting over an opponent’s creature, Twisted Fealty can temporarily recruit it to your side instead, gaining an additional beater and removing an obstacle in your way.
Though you’ll be aiming for quick victories with this deck, Song of Totentanz lets you capitalize on accumulated mana by bringing out a swarm of hasted rats all at once, which should hopefully be enough to finish out the game.
Mono-red Aggro: Rares and Mythics
We’ll show you how many rare and mythic wildcards you’ll need to spend in order to unlock this mono-red MTGArena aggro deck. While you may well be able to find some of this deck’s components by cracking Wilds of Eldraine packs, it’s best to know how many wildcards the total package will cost you.
Rare Wildcards
Main Deck:
1 – Charming Scoundrel
1 – Feldon, Ronom Excavator
2 – Goddric, Cloaked Reveler
1 – Squee, Dubious Monarch
3 – Mishra’s Foundry
1 – Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Total – 9
Sideboard:
1 – Song of Totentanz
1 – Squee, Dubious Monarch
3 – Urabrask’s Forge
3 – Koth, Fire of Reistance
Total – 8
Mythic Rare Wildcards
Main Deck:
4 – Bloodthirsty Adversary
Total – 4
Sideboard:
1 – Chandra, Dressed to Kill
Total – 1
