MTG Walking Dead cards finally get in-universe versions

In 2020, the first Universes Beyond cards were released into MTG. These Walking Dead-themed cards haven’t been reprinted since the limited drop.

MTG’s Walking Dead cards still have an air of controversy surrounding them. Originally introduced in 2020, the Rick card went on to become a staple of a Vintage and Legacy Humans-focused deck. However, the cards never saw a reprint after the initial run. After three years of waiting, the “Universes Within” versions of the Walking Dead cards have hit MTG.

Article continues after ad

Contained in the packs of Wilds of Eldraine, these cards will be included via “The List”. This is a collection of curated reprints aimed to add “booster fun” when opening your packs. Not only is The List being included with the new MTG Eldraine set, but also Enchanting Tales, a series of enchantments from the history of Magic.













The cards aren’t fairytale-themed, with them actually pulling from the world of Innistrad rather than Eldraine. This fits better than fairytales, as Innistrad is the gothic horror plane.

Article continues after ad

Innistrad’s last visit, Midnight Hunt and Crimson Vow was released in 2021, with a werewolf and vampire theme. However, Wizards have withheld the cards until now for unknown reasons.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Walking Dead x Secret Lair cards finally come to MTG proper

The cards are functionally the same as their Walking Dead counterparts, with only the art and names changed. This wouldn’t allow players to circumvent the rules of four copies of cards in a deck, as the cards will be interchangeable as if they were exactly the same.

Article continues after ad

Since the Walking Dead’s negative reception by MTG players, Universes Beyond has led to one of the best-selling sets in all of MTG’s history. The Lord of the Rings is now the second best-selling set, with the next few Universes Beyond sets to include Doctor Who, Fallout, and a full “tentpole release” with Final Fantasy.