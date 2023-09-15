Best decks for MTGArena: Wilds of Eldraine – Golgari Midrange 

Want to know one of the best decks for MTGArena? We’ve got you covered. Rise from the grave and seek adventure with this powerful Golgari deck.

Now that Wilds of Eldraine has finally launched on MTGArena, players are adjusting to the influx of new cards and crafting powerful combos. Standard is likely to be the format to see the biggest shift, and we’ve been keeping an eye out for the decks that are most likely to net you win after win.

Article continues after ad

Here, we’ll show you a deck that makes use of a small support package from Wilds of Eldraine to dig up your graveyard and weaponize your opponent’s one, to boot. Nothing stays dead or gone for long in this Golgari Midrange deck, and we’ll show you how it works and how many wildcards you’ll need to use to get it up and running.

Article continues after ad

MTGArena Golgari Midrange Decklist

WOTC/Jesper Ejsing

75 Cards total – including sideboard

Creatures – 19

4x Mosswood Dreadknight

Article continues after ad

2x Tenacious Underdog

3x Glissa Sunslayer

2x Graveyard Trespasser

2x Lord Skitter, Sewer King

3x Blossoming Tortoise

3x Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

Planeswalkers – 2

2x Liliana of the Veil

Sorceries – 1

1x Duress

Instants – 7

2x Cut Down

4x Go for the Throat

1x Tear Asunder

Enchantments – 5

2x Teachings of the Kirin

3x Virtue of Persistence

Lands – 26

1x Boseiju, Who Endures

4x Deathcap Glade

5x Forest

4x Llanowar Wastes

2x Mishra’s Foundry

4x Restless Cottage

5x Swamp

1x Takenuma, Abandoned Mire

Article continues after ad

Sideboard – 15

2x Cut Down

3x Duress

1x Pilfer

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

1x Tear Asunder

1x Liliana of the Veil

Article continues after ad

1x Phyrexian Arena

2x The End

2x Breach the Multiverse

2x Nissa, Ascended Animist

Golgari Midrange: How it Plays

WOTC/Jesper Ejsing

This Golgari Midrange MTGArena deck utilizes as much removal as possible to deal with your opponents’ creatures and keep them from building up steam. It works like a charm against aggro decks as a result. Cut Down, Go for the Throat, Tear Asunder and Liliana of the Veil will make mincemeat out of opposing players’ permanents, and Glissa Sunslayer’s deathtouch makes trading off in combat a risky proposition.

Article continues after ad

In most matches, you’ll be using removal to send your opponent’s best cards to the graveyard. But for this Golgari Midrange deck, that’s just where the fun begins. With Graveyard Trespasser, Teachings of the Kirin, and Lord Skitter, Sewer King, you can reliably banish those cards from the graveyard and ensure that your opponent has no way to regain their lost tools. Or if you can spare seven mana for Breach the Multiverse or the full cost of Virtue of Persistence, skip the exile and reanimate their creatures to your field instead.

Article continues after ad

If you can get the combo up and running, Mosswood Dreadknight and Sheoldred the Apocalypse work well in tandem, negating Mosswood’s only drawback and turning its reliable draw effect into an additional source of lifegain.

Article continues after ad

Restless Cottage is a surprise standout for this deck that many opponents will not be expecting. This early after Wilds of Eldraine’s release, it’s easy for Restless Cottage’s final effect to be disregarded and treated as a simple land. Paying 4 mana for a 4/4 beater that other players may not have accounted for is a great way to tip the scales in your favor.

Article continues after ad

Golgari Midrange rares and mythics

WOTC/Martina Fačková

Before you fully invest in this MTGArena Golgari Midrange deck, it can be worth knowing just how many rare and mythic wildcards you’ll have to spend in order to unlock the whole thing. Better to know ahead of time than burn through your whole stash and still end up with an incomplete deck.

Article continues after ad

Rare Wildcards

Main Deck:

4 – Mosswood Dreadknight

2 – Tenacious Underdog

3- Glissa Sunslayer

2 – Lord Skitter, Sewer King

2 – Teachings of the Kirin

1 – Boseiju, Who Endures

4 – Deathcap Glade

4 – Llanowar Wastes

2 – Mishra’s Foundry

4 – Restless Cottage

1 – Takenuma, Abandoned Mire

Total – 29

Sideboard:

1 – Phyrexian Arena

2 – Breach the Multiverse

Total – 3

Mythic Rare Wildcards

Main Deck:

3 – Blossoming Tortoise

3 – Sheoldred the Apocalypse

Article continues after ad

2 – Liliana of the Veil

3 – Virtue of Persistence

Total – 11

Sideboard:

1 – Liliana of the Veil

2 – Nissa, Ascended Animist

Total – 3

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.