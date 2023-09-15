GamingMagic: The Gathering

Best decks for MTGArena: Wilds of Eldraine – Golgari Midrange 

The green knight raises an axeRyan Pancoast

Want to know one of the best decks for MTGArena? We’ve got you covered. Rise from the grave and seek adventure with this powerful Golgari deck.

Now that Wilds of Eldraine has finally launched on MTGArena, players are adjusting to the influx of new cards and crafting powerful combos. Standard is likely to be the format to see the biggest shift, and we’ve been keeping an eye out for the decks that are most likely to net you win after win

Here, we’ll show you a deck that makes use of a small support package from Wilds of Eldraine to dig up your graveyard and weaponize your opponent’s one, to boot. Nothing stays dead or gone for long in this Golgari Midrange deck, and we’ll show you how it works and how many wildcards you’ll need to use to get it up and running. 

MTGArena Golgari Midrange Decklist 

MTGArena Golgari deck - king of the ratsWOTC/Jesper Ejsing

75 Cards total – including sideboard 

Creatures – 19  

4x Mosswood Dreadknight  

2x Tenacious Underdog  

3x Glissa Sunslayer  

2x Graveyard Trespasser 

2x Lord Skitter, Sewer King  

3x Blossoming Tortoise   

3x Sheoldred, the Apocalypse  

Planeswalkers – 2  

2x Liliana of the Veil  

Sorceries – 1 

1x Duress

 

Instants – 7 

2x Cut Down 

4x Go for the Throat  

1x Tear Asunder  

Enchantments – 5 

2x Teachings of the Kirin   

3x Virtue of Persistence 

Lands – 26 

1x Boseiju, Who Endures  

4x Deathcap Glade 

5x Forest 

4x Llanowar Wastes  

2x Mishra’s Foundry 

4x Restless Cottage 

5x Swamp 

1x Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 

Sideboard – 15 

2x Cut Down 

3x Duress 

1x Pilfer 

1x Tear Asunder 

1x Liliana of the Veil 

1x Phyrexian Arena 

2x The End   

2x Breach the Multiverse  

2x Nissa, Ascended Animist 

Golgari Midrange: How it Plays  

MTGArena Golgari deck - cottage comes aliveWOTC/Jesper Ejsing

This Golgari Midrange MTGArena deck utilizes as much removal as possible to deal with your opponents’ creatures and keep them from building up steam. It works like a charm against aggro decks as a result. Cut Down, Go for the Throat, Tear Asunder and Liliana of the Veil will make mincemeat out of opposing players’ permanents, and Glissa Sunslayer’s deathtouch makes trading off in combat a risky proposition. 

In most matches, you’ll be using removal to send your opponent’s best cards to the graveyard. But for this Golgari Midrange deck, that’s just where the fun begins. With Graveyard Trespasser, Teachings of the Kirin, and Lord Skitter, Sewer King, you can reliably banish those cards from the graveyard and ensure that your opponent has no way to regain their lost tools. Or if you can spare seven mana for Breach the Multiverse or the full cost of Virtue of Persistence, skip the exile and reanimate their creatures to your field instead. 

If you can get the combo up and running, Mosswood Dreadknight and Sheoldred the Apocalypse work well in tandem, negating Mosswood’s only drawback and turning its reliable draw effect into an additional source of lifegain. 

Restless Cottage is a surprise standout for this deck that many opponents will not be expecting. This early after Wilds of Eldraine’s release, it’s easy for Restless Cottage’s final effect to be disregarded and treated as a simple land. Paying 4 mana for a 4/4 beater that other players may not have accounted for is a great way to tip the scales in your favor. 

Golgari Midrange rares and mythics 

MTG Liliana and a reflectionWOTC/Martina Fačková

Before you fully invest in this MTGArena Golgari Midrange deck, it can be worth knowing just how many rare and mythic wildcards you’ll have to spend in order to unlock the whole thing. Better to know ahead of time than burn through your whole stash and still end up with an incomplete deck. 

Rare Wildcards 

Main Deck:  

4 – Mosswood Dreadknight 

2 – Tenacious Underdog 

3- Glissa Sunslayer 

2 – Lord Skitter, Sewer King 

2 – Teachings of the Kirin 

1 – Boseiju, Who Endures 

4 – Deathcap Glade 

4 – Llanowar Wastes 

2 – Mishra’s Foundry 

4 – Restless Cottage 

1 – Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 

Total – 29 

Sideboard: 

1 – Phyrexian Arena 

2 – Breach the Multiverse 

Total – 3 

Mythic Rare Wildcards 

Main Deck: 

3 – Blossoming Tortoise 

3 – Sheoldred the Apocalypse 

2 – Liliana of the Veil 

3 – Virtue of Persistence 

Total – 11 

Sideboard: 

1 – Liliana of the Veil 

2 – Nissa, Ascended Animist 

Total – 3 

