Best decks for MTGArena: Wilds of Eldraine – Golgari Midrange
Want to know one of the best decks for MTGArena? We’ve got you covered. Rise from the grave and seek adventure with this powerful Golgari deck.
Now that Wilds of Eldraine has finally launched on MTGArena, players are adjusting to the influx of new cards and crafting powerful combos. Standard is likely to be the format to see the biggest shift, and we’ve been keeping an eye out for the decks that are most likely to net you win after win.
Here, we’ll show you a deck that makes use of a small support package from Wilds of Eldraine to dig up your graveyard and weaponize your opponent’s one, to boot. Nothing stays dead or gone for long in this Golgari Midrange deck, and we’ll show you how it works and how many wildcards you’ll need to use to get it up and running.
MTGArena Golgari Midrange Decklist
75 Cards total – including sideboard
Creatures – 19
4x Mosswood Dreadknight
2x Tenacious Underdog
3x Glissa Sunslayer
2x Graveyard Trespasser
2x Lord Skitter, Sewer King
3x Blossoming Tortoise
3x Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Planeswalkers – 2
2x Liliana of the Veil
Sorceries – 1
1x Duress
Instants – 7
2x Cut Down
4x Go for the Throat
1x Tear Asunder
Enchantments – 5
2x Teachings of the Kirin
3x Virtue of Persistence
Lands – 26
1x Boseiju, Who Endures
4x Deathcap Glade
5x Forest
4x Llanowar Wastes
2x Mishra’s Foundry
4x Restless Cottage
5x Swamp
1x Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Sideboard – 15
2x Cut Down
3x Duress
1x Pilfer
1x Tear Asunder
1x Liliana of the Veil
1x Phyrexian Arena
2x The End
2x Breach the Multiverse
2x Nissa, Ascended Animist
Golgari Midrange: How it Plays
This Golgari Midrange MTGArena deck utilizes as much removal as possible to deal with your opponents’ creatures and keep them from building up steam. It works like a charm against aggro decks as a result. Cut Down, Go for the Throat, Tear Asunder and Liliana of the Veil will make mincemeat out of opposing players’ permanents, and Glissa Sunslayer’s deathtouch makes trading off in combat a risky proposition.
In most matches, you’ll be using removal to send your opponent’s best cards to the graveyard. But for this Golgari Midrange deck, that’s just where the fun begins. With Graveyard Trespasser, Teachings of the Kirin, and Lord Skitter, Sewer King, you can reliably banish those cards from the graveyard and ensure that your opponent has no way to regain their lost tools. Or if you can spare seven mana for Breach the Multiverse or the full cost of Virtue of Persistence, skip the exile and reanimate their creatures to your field instead.
If you can get the combo up and running, Mosswood Dreadknight and Sheoldred the Apocalypse work well in tandem, negating Mosswood’s only drawback and turning its reliable draw effect into an additional source of lifegain.
Restless Cottage is a surprise standout for this deck that many opponents will not be expecting. This early after Wilds of Eldraine’s release, it’s easy for Restless Cottage’s final effect to be disregarded and treated as a simple land. Paying 4 mana for a 4/4 beater that other players may not have accounted for is a great way to tip the scales in your favor.
Golgari Midrange rares and mythics
Before you fully invest in this MTGArena Golgari Midrange deck, it can be worth knowing just how many rare and mythic wildcards you’ll have to spend in order to unlock the whole thing. Better to know ahead of time than burn through your whole stash and still end up with an incomplete deck.
Rare Wildcards
Main Deck:
4 – Mosswood Dreadknight
2 – Tenacious Underdog
3- Glissa Sunslayer
2 – Lord Skitter, Sewer King
2 – Teachings of the Kirin
1 – Boseiju, Who Endures
4 – Deathcap Glade
4 – Llanowar Wastes
2 – Mishra’s Foundry
4 – Restless Cottage
1 – Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Total – 29
Sideboard:
1 – Phyrexian Arena
2 – Breach the Multiverse
Total – 3
Mythic Rare Wildcards
Main Deck:
3 – Blossoming Tortoise
3 – Sheoldred the Apocalypse
2 – Liliana of the Veil
3 – Virtue of Persistence
Total – 11
Sideboard:
1 – Liliana of the Veil
2 – Nissa, Ascended Animist
Total – 3
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.