MTG Wilds of Eldraine most expensive cards

MTG Wilds of Eldraine comes with plenty of expensive cards, from classic reprints to powerful new chase cards. We’ll let you know what the priciest picks are from the whole Wilds of Eldraine set.

Whether a collector or a careful consumer, it’s always useful to know the priciest cards in any given Magic set. Even if the cards don’t fit in any deck you have planned, MTG’s secondary market is alive and well. and if you manage to get your hands on any of the expensive options on this list, someone will always be willing to take them off your hands.

Wilds of Eldraine Enchanting Tales comes with a number of much-needed reprints for powerful, costly Enchantments. As such, we’re ranking Enchanting Tales reprints and brand-new Wilds of Eldraine cards separately, so you can get an idea of the highest-priced cards in the set both new and old.

MTG Most Expensive Enchanting Tales Reprints

#1: Doubling Season (Anime Borderless) (Confetti Foil) – Wilds of Eldraine: Enchanting Tales (WOT)

WOTC/Kemonomichi

This goose-hydra hybrid – The Goose Mother – has been an iconic image in Wilds of Eldraine from the start, so much so that it was one of the first images released of the set. Doubling Season is an expensive card in all its forms, and with the adorable anime styling and new Confetti Foil rarity, all the ingredients came together to push the Anime Borderless Doubling Season into the top spot.

Price: $349.22

#2: Rhystic Study (Anime Borderless) (Confetti Foil) – Wilds of Eldraine: Enchanting Tales (WOT)

WOTC/Fuzichoco

Similarly to Doubling Season, Rhystic Study is an expensive, powerful classic card that sees heavy play in any deck and format that can run it. The intricate anime art allows this version of Rhystic Study to stand out from the pack.

Price: $323.24

#3: Smothering Tithe (Anime Borderless) (Confetti Foil) – Wilds of Eldraine: Enchanting Tales (WOT)

WOTC/Daisuke Tatsuma

Smothering Tithe recently saw a reprint in Commander Masters, but its ubiquity in many white decks, punishing tax effect, and heavy mana ramp means that any unique reprint is still going to fetch a high price.

Price: $319.96

#4: Parallel Lives (Anime Borderless) (Confetti Foil) – Wilds of Eldraine: Enchanting Tales (WOT)

WOTC/Bodax

A strong token doubler and an easier-to-access alternative to Doubling Season. Oncee again, the anime style sets this version of Parallel Lives apart from the rest, though it’s seen quite a drop compared to the highest-ranking three on this list.

Price: $220.67

#5: Kindred Discovery (Anime Borderless) (Confetti Foil) – Wilds of Eldraine: Enchanting Tales (WOT)

WOTC/Yuchi Yuki

Kindred Discovery works wonders as a combat-focused draw option for Tribal strategies, coming in as a key piece of Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion deck. But the anime borderless variant here fetches a much higher price than the admittedly still expensive version found in the Commander product

Price: $197.95

MTG Most Expensive new Wilds of Eldraine cards

#1: Moonshaker Cavalry (Extended Art) – Wilds of Eldraine (WOE)

WOTC/Aldo Dominguez

Moonshaker Cavalry was one of the earliest cards revealed for Wilds of Eldraine, and early buzz has caused this extended art version to rise right to the top in terms of price. It’s more than earned it though as an incredible white finisher with spectacular art.

Price: $33.54

#2: Beseech the Mirror (Extended Art) – Wilds of Eldraine (WOE)

WOTC/Cynthia Sheppard

Wilds of Eldraine’s most powerful card was always going to rank highly, and already players are clamoring to get their hands on this exceptional tutor. Neck and Neck with Moonshaker’s cost, it could be only a matter of time before Beseech the Mirror takes the top spot.

Price: $33.53

3: Agatha’s Soul Cauldron (Extended Art) – Wilds of Eldraine (WOE)

WOTC/Jason A. Engle

Another strong and highly-valued card, Agatha’s Soul Cauldron has a host of varied effects that elevate it over most other cards in the set. Agatha’s Soul Cauldron is likely to have competitive and collector value and should sit comfortably on this list for some time yet.

Price: $28.18

4: Blossoming Tortoise (Extended Art) – Wilds of Eldraine (WOE)

WOTC/Simon Dominic

One of the most unique creatures to be found in Wilds of Eldraine, the Blossoming Tortoise boosts land-creature strategies and the Extended Art really does justice to this gorgeous card design.

Price: $14.46

5: Virtue of Persistence (Showcase) – Wilds of Eldraine (WOE)

WOTC/Allen Williams

Even outside of Enchanting Tales, Wilds of Eldraine’s new Enchantments are making a splash. Virtue of Persistence is a powerful Enchantment adventure, its high cost matched with an excellent graveyard recursion effect.

Price: $13.05

