Best decks for MTGArena: Wilds of Eldraine – Esper Midrange
Draw through your best options and wipe your opponents’ boards clean with this MTGArena Esper deck.
MTGArena’s Wilds of Eldraine release continues to ramp up, and players have a huge variety of new cards to build around. While many highly performing decks are incorporating cards and strategies from Wilds of Eldraine, others are making the most of tried-and-true options to lock in victories in this new environment.
We’re taking a look at some of the best decks to use in MTGArena standard, and this Esper deck relies on destruction, draw power, and flying creatures to out-resource and out-maneuver your opponents.
Esper Midrange Decklist
75 Cards Total – including sideboard
Creatures – 19
4x Dennick, Pious Apprentice
3x Faerie Mastermind
2x Tenacious Underdog
4x Raffine, Scheming Seer
3x Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Planeswalkers – 5
2x Kaito Shizuki
3x The Wandering Emperor
Instants – 9
3x Cut Down
3x Go for the Throat
3x Make Disappear
Enchantments – 4
4x Wedding Announcement
Lands – 26
2x Adarkar Wastes
2x Caves of Koilos
4x Darkslick Shores
1x Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
1x Island
1x Otawara, Soaring City
3x Plaza of Heroes
3x Raffine’s Tower
2x Restless Fortress
2x Seachrome Coast
3x Shattered Sanctum
1x Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
1x Underground River
Sideboard – 15
1x Cut Down
2x Duress
2x Destroy Evil
2x Disdainful Stroke
1x Negate
2x Siphon Insight
2x Unlicensed Hearse
1x Glistening Deluge
1x Sheoldred
1x Farewell
MTGArena Esper Midrange: How it plays
Cut Down and Go for the Throat are cheap, effective removal instants, and the set of three Make Dissapears work as efficient multi-target counters. If your opponent manages to cast anything unanswered, chances are you’ll be able to send it to the grave before long.
The deck only runs one type of Enchantment, but with four copies of Wedding Announcement, you’ll be reliably drawing cards and building your way up to a blanket buff across all your creatures.
Wedding Announcement works excellently in tandem with Raffine , Kaito and the Wandering Emperor. Build up +1/+1 counters on your flying and unblockable creatures to burn through opposing players’ life without a care for blockers.
Buy yourself time by removing or countering your opponent’s best plays, build up your life and shave down theirs with Sheoldred, then boost your fliers and wipe away any remaining health to claim victory with this Esper Midrange MTGArena deck.
Esper Midrange: Rares and Mythics
Before starting to construct the deck, we’ll let you know how many Rare and Mythic wildcards you’ll need to put the whole thing together. You may already have many of these cards in your collection, but it helps to know what the total cost will be before investing in this powerful MTGArena deck.
Rare Wildcards
Main Deck:
4 – Dennic, Pious Apprentice
3 – Faerie Mastermind
2 – Tenacious Underdog
4 – Wedding Announcement
2 – Adarkar Wastes
2 – Caves of Koilos
4 – Darkslick Shores
1 – Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
1 – Otawara, Soaring City
3 – Plaza of Heroes
3 – Raffine’s Tower
2 – Restless Fortress
2 – Seachrome Coast
3 – Shattered Sanctum
1 – Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
1 – Underground River
Total – 38
Sideboard:
2 – Siphon Insight
2 – Unlicensed Hearse
1 – Farewell
Total – 5
Mythic Rare Wildcards
Main Deck:
4 – Raffine, Scheming Seer
3 – Sheoldred , the Apocalypse
2 – Kaito Shizuki
3 – The Wandering Emperor
Total – 12
Sideboard:
1 – Shelodred/The True Scriptures
Total – 1
