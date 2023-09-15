Best decks for MTGArena: Wilds of Eldraine – Esper Midrange 

Draw through your best options and wipe your opponents’ boards clean with this MTGArena Esper deck.

MTGArena’s Wilds of Eldraine release continues to ramp up, and players have a huge variety of new cards to build around. While many highly performing decks are incorporating cards and strategies from Wilds of Eldraine, others are making the most of tried-and-true options to lock in victories in this new environment.

We’re taking a look at some of the best decks to use in MTGArena standard, and this Esper deck relies on destruction, draw power, and flying creatures to out-resource and out-maneuver your opponents.

Esper Midrange Decklist

WOTC/Chris Rahn

75 Cards Total – including sideboard

Creatures – 19

4x Dennick, Pious Apprentice

3x Faerie Mastermind

2x Tenacious Underdog

4x Raffine, Scheming Seer

3x Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

Planeswalkers – 5

2x Kaito Shizuki

3x The Wandering Emperor

Instants – 9

3x Cut Down

3x Go for the Throat

3x Make Disappear

Enchantments – 4

4x Wedding Announcement

Lands – 26

2x Adarkar Wastes

2x Caves of Koilos

4x Darkslick Shores

1x Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire

1x Island

1x Otawara, Soaring City

3x Plaza of Heroes

3x Raffine’s Tower

2x Restless Fortress

2x Seachrome Coast

3x Shattered Sanctum

1x Takenuma, Abandoned Mire

1x Underground River

Sideboard – 15

1x Cut Down

2x Duress

2x Destroy Evil

2x Disdainful Stroke

1x Negate

2x Siphon Insight

2x Unlicensed Hearse

1x Glistening Deluge

1x Sheoldred

1x Farewell

MTGArena Esper Midrange: How it plays

WOTC/Dominik Mayer

Cut Down and Go for the Throat are cheap, effective removal instants, and the set of three Make Dissapears work as efficient multi-target counters. If your opponent manages to cast anything unanswered, chances are you’ll be able to send it to the grave before long.

The deck only runs one type of Enchantment, but with four copies of Wedding Announcement, you’ll be reliably drawing cards and building your way up to a blanket buff across all your creatures.

Wedding Announcement works excellently in tandem with Raffine , Kaito and the Wandering Emperor. Build up +1/+1 counters on your flying and unblockable creatures to burn through opposing players’ life without a care for blockers.

Buy yourself time by removing or countering your opponent’s best plays, build up your life and shave down theirs with Sheoldred, then boost your fliers and wipe away any remaining health to claim victory with this Esper Midrange MTGArena deck.

Esper Midrange: Rares and Mythics

WOTC/Alayna Danner

Before starting to construct the deck, we’ll let you know how many Rare and Mythic wildcards you’ll need to put the whole thing together. You may already have many of these cards in your collection, but it helps to know what the total cost will be before investing in this powerful MTGArena deck.

Rare Wildcards

Main Deck:

4 – Dennic, Pious Apprentice

3 – Faerie Mastermind

2 – Tenacious Underdog

4 – Wedding Announcement

2 – Adarkar Wastes

2 – Caves of Koilos

4 – Darkslick Shores

1 – Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire

1 – Otawara, Soaring City

3 – Plaza of Heroes

3 – Raffine’s Tower

2 – Restless Fortress

2 – Seachrome Coast

3 – Shattered Sanctum

1 – Takenuma, Abandoned Mire

1 – Underground River

Total – 38

Sideboard:

2 – Siphon Insight

2 – Unlicensed Hearse

1 – Farewell

Total – 5

Mythic Rare Wildcards

Main Deck:

4 – Raffine, Scheming Seer

3 – Sheoldred , the Apocalypse

2 – Kaito Shizuki

3 – The Wandering Emperor

Total – 12

Sideboard:

1 – Shelodred/The True Scriptures

Total – 1

