GamingMagic: The Gathering

Best decks for MTGArena: Wilds of Eldraine – Esper Midrange 

MTG Ninja Kaito looks out over the cityWIzards of the Coast

Draw through your best options and wipe your opponents’ boards clean with this MTGArena Esper deck. 

MTGArena’s Wilds of Eldraine release continues to ramp up, and players have a huge variety of new cards to build around. While many highly performing decks are incorporating cards and strategies from Wilds of Eldraine, others are making the most of tried-and-true options to lock in victories in this new environment. 

We’re taking a look at some of the best decks to use in MTGArena standard, and this Esper deck relies on destruction, draw power, and flying creatures to out-resource and out-maneuver your opponents. 

Article continues after ad

Esper Midrange Decklist 

The phyrexian Praetor Sheoldred attached to a dragon engineWOTC/Chris Rahn

75 Cards Total – including sideboard 

Creatures – 19 

4x Dennick, Pious Apprentice 

3x Faerie Mastermind  

2x Tenacious Underdog 

4x Raffine, Scheming Seer 

3x Sheoldred, the Apocalypse    

Planeswalkers – 5 

2x Kaito Shizuki  

3x The Wandering Emperor 

Instants – 9 

3x Cut Down 

3x Go for the Throat 

3x Make Disappear 

Enchantments – 4 

4x Wedding Announcement 

Lands – 26 

2x Adarkar Wastes 

2x Caves of Koilos   

4x Darkslick Shores  

1x Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire  

1x Island  

1x Otawara, Soaring City 

3x Plaza of Heroes  

3x Raffine’s Tower   

Article continues after ad

2x Restless Fortress   

2x Seachrome Coast   

3x Shattered Sanctum   

1x Takenuma, Abandoned Mire  

1x Underground River 

Sideboard – 15 

1x Cut Down 

2x Duress   

2x Destroy Evil   

2x Disdainful Stroke   

1x Negate  

2x Siphon Insight  

2x Unlicensed Hearse  

1x Glistening Deluge  

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

1x Sheoldred  

1x Farewell 

MTGArena Esper Midrange: How it plays 

MTG Esper Midrange - knight with bladesWOTC/Dominik Mayer

Cut Down and Go for the Throat are cheap, effective removal instants, and the set of three Make Dissapears work as efficient multi-target counters. If your opponent manages to cast anything unanswered, chances are you’ll be able to send it to the grave before long. 

Article continues after ad

The deck only runs one type of Enchantment, but with four copies of Wedding Announcement, you’ll be reliably drawing cards and building your way up to a blanket buff across all your creatures.  

Wedding Announcement works excellently in tandem with Raffine , Kaito and the Wandering Emperor. Build up +1/+1 counters on your flying and unblockable creatures to burn through opposing players’ life without a care for blockers. 

Buy yourself time by removing or countering your opponent’s best plays, build up your life and shave down theirs with Sheoldred, then boost your fliers and wipe away any remaining health to claim victory with this Esper Midrange MTGArena deck. 

Article continues after ad

Esper Midrange: Rares and Mythics 

MTG Esper Midrange - City in the skyWOTC/Alayna Danner

Before starting to construct the deck, we’ll let you know how many Rare and Mythic wildcards you’ll need to put the whole thing together. You may already have many of these cards in your collection, but it helps to know what the total cost will be before investing in this powerful MTGArena deck

Rare Wildcards 

Main Deck: 

4 – Dennic, Pious Apprentice 

3 – Faerie Mastermind 

2 – Tenacious Underdog 

4 – Wedding Announcement 

2 – Adarkar Wastes 

2 – Caves of Koilos 

4 – Darkslick Shores 

1 – Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire 

Article continues after ad

1 – Otawara, Soaring City 

3 – Plaza of Heroes 

3 – Raffine’s Tower 

2 – Restless Fortress 

2 – Seachrome Coast 

3 – Shattered Sanctum 

1 – Takenuma, Abandoned Mire 

1 – Underground River 

Total – 38 

Sideboard: 

2 – Siphon Insight 

2 – Unlicensed Hearse 

1 – Farewell 

Total – 5 

Mythic Rare Wildcards 

Main Deck: 

4 – Raffine, Scheming Seer 

3 – Sheoldred , the Apocalypse 

2 – Kaito Shizuki 

3 – The Wandering Emperor 

Total – 12 

Sideboard: 

1 – Shelodred/The True Scriptures 

Total – 1 

Get MTG Wilds of Eldraine at Amazon

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics