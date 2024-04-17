Outlaws of Thunder Junction is MTG’s latest major set. Here’s where and when you can find this excellent new Magic: The Gathering release.

April is a great time to be an MTG fan, as the hotly-anticipated Outlaws of Thunder Junction set is ready to hit store shelves.

Between pre-release, full release, online, and in-person, there are several ways for you to get your hands on MTG’s latest premier set. Here we’ve collected the best places to buy Outlaws of Thunder Junction, so you can join in on the six-shootin’ success of Magic’s first-ever Wild West set.

Where to buy MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Prerelease

Ahead of each premier set’s wider release, Wizards of the Coast offers a week-long pre-release event at local game stores affiliated with the Wizards Play Network. At prerelease events, players can get their hands on prerelease packs containing six Play Boosters, promo cards, themed spindown dice, and more.

Since the advent of Play Boosters, MTG players don’t have to worry about prerelease packs only containing draft boosters, so these events are suitable for collectors and draft players alike.

The easiest way to find a local game store running MTG prerelease events is to use Wizards’ official store locator.

Where to buy MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Full release

After the prerelease period, Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s entire range of products will be available both in local game stores and online. Players can get their hands on a whole box of boosters, as well as individual packs and premium collector options featuring a greater number of rare cards.

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction will be released in stores worldwide on April 19. Below, we’ve recommended some stores that will stock the whole range of Outlaws of Thunder Junction products, from booster boxes to collector packs:

