Stephen A. Smith shouted out by WotC following bizarre MTG crossover

ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith just gave a characteristically controversial Magic: The Gathering take. Wizards of the Coast has welcomed him into the hobby.

It has been a while since Stephen A. Smith popped up in our feeds but the ESPN host’s YouTube project has finally brought him back. Known primarily for his takes on all things sports, an X-fueled Q&A segment on his show occasionally brings him into unfamiliar territory.

Questions from fans asked with a hint of irony have led to some carefully considered Pokemon starter selections and a surprisingly nuanced take on how Mewtwo would fare against LeBron James on the basketball court. More at home with the NFL draft, a question posed by pro Magic player Benjamin Wheeler has introduced Smith to the concept of an MTG draft.

Asked to choose between the coveted Black Lotus and Sol Ring as his first pick in a Vintage Cube draft, Smith gave it a shot. Wizards of the Coast themselves spotlighted the moment on X and welcomed Stephen A Smith to the “pro tour” for his surprisingly good decision.

Knowing nothing about Magic: The Gathering, Smith employed his standard decision-making practice when deciding between the two cards. Choosing Sol Ring because he preferred the card art, it’s actually a pretty solid pick.

Of course, the Black Lotus card is one of the most expensive MTG cards available with pristine versions selling for $3 million. Yes, Smith may have fumbled a multimillion-dollar bag but he may have made the right choice for the tabletop.

Black Lotus is exceedingly rare and it does afford you more mana than the Sol Ring but its single-use functionality could be considered a drawback depending on what color combo you’re playing. For slower decks, Sol Ring’s ability to tap for two mana of any color once per turn affords some solid value that can’t be underestimated in a limited format.

Sure Smith didn’t bother to read the text, but in a TCG, sometimes the flashiest picture is the safest option. Jon Finkel, another Magic pro weighed in and Endorsed Smith’s choice. “Say what you want about his methods, he made the right pick,” Finkel put forward on X.