Magic: The Gathering reveals huge 2025 with spectacular Final Fantasy collaboration

Magic: The Gathering has been in a bit of a weird place over the last few months and big changes abound that should set the game’s course for years to come.

The biggest announcement is that the Universes Beyond line will now conform and be legal in all MTG formats moving forward, including Standard. This is a huge change from the current method of releases under the banner, which has been segregated into different play formats up to this point.

For those who don’t know, Universes Beyond draws on franchises and intellectual property from outside of the MTG multiverse. Over the last few years, these offerings have grown to include everything from Fallout to Lord of the Rings, with the latter being the source for the coveted, unique One Ring card.

The launch of Foundations in November is also a huge part of the company’s plans, setting the course into at least 2029. To accommodate the broad church that Wizards of the Coast is going for, there will only be three Multiverse sets released each year.

In total, there are six Standard-legal sets on the way, including three Multiverse sets, alongside three Universes Beyond releases. With MagicCon now well underway, here’s everything you need to know about the confirmed sets, alongside some comments from the team delivered in a private briefing to members of the press.

Innistrad: Remastered (January 24)

Wizards of the Coast

The turn towards the Gothic in the early 2010s was an interesting time, and a lot of impressive ideas arguably went under the radar. Innistrad: Remastered brings it to the fore once again, with a new Collector-booster only “Headliner” card, in this case, a serialized movie poster Edgar Markov.

Aetherdrift (February 14)

Wizards of the Coast

Aetherdrift blends the high-octane motorcycle action of Tron, with the Fury Road-style chaos of Mad Max. If that doesn’t convince you that this should be a winning TCG set then we don’t know what will. With some additional cool themes surrounding the Aether Spark, Aetherdrift is immersed in the wider lore of the game.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm (April 11)

Wizards of the Coast

Heading back to the plane of Tarkir likely won’t be something that any Magic player would object to, and the return of some familiar characters and monsters won’t hurt that one bit. With dynamic clan-based gameplay and some frightening new dragons, it should prove popular with the MTG purists.

Final Fantasy (June 13)

Wizards of the Coast

The Final Fantasy Universes Beyond set is likely to draw significant attention in the run-up to release next year. Happily for longtime fans, it seems as though the level of collaboration between the two art teams is unusually deep this time around.

“Drawing from across the franchise you’ll see artwork from Magic artists along with the classic illustrations from legendary Final Fantasy artists, as well as brand-new breathtaking pieces made specifically for this set,” head designer Mark Rosewater confirmed.

Edge of Eternities (August 1)

Wizards of the Coast

Thematically, Edge of Eternities looks to be one of the most interesting sets in recent years. Taking players beyond the known multiverse, it delves into a new area known as the Solthera system. Tezzeret makes his long-awaited return, appearing for the first time since the Hour of Devastation set in 2017.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (TBA 2025)

Wizards of the Coast

Previously confirmed at NYCC, Spider-Man is set to be the first full-scale crossover collaboration between Marvel and Wizards of the Coast. No specific date for this one yet, though Autumn looks the likely date of arrival for this highly-anticipated release.

Secret Lair x SpongeBob SquarePants (TBA 2025)

Wizards of the Coast

In the most hilarious scheduled release of the lot, everyone’s favorite sentient sponge is making his way over to MTG as part of a Secret Lair crossover. Not too much in the way of confirmed cards or details on this set yet, so keep your fingers crossed for a Handsome Squidward appearance.