MTG Enchantment spikes in price thanks to Thunder Junction’s Best Commander

Court of Vantress gets a huge boost in power from Outlaws of Thunder Junction, with one particular Commander using the Enchantment to its full potential.

Court of Vantress has been a popular blue Enchantment since its release in Wilds of Eldraine. Recently, the card has dramatically increased in price – up 362% from $3.30 to $14.96 – thanks to its interaction with a fan-favorite new Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander.

Court of Vantress Isn’t the first of Wilds of Eldraine’s Court cycle to ramp up in price. The green mana variant Court of Garenbrig has transcended its modest origins to a current price point of $18.32. This is thanks to its broad usefulness in +1/+1 decks, including the recent, hyper-popular The Wise Mothman from Universes Beyond: Fallout.

Both of the plane of Eldraine’s Court cycles – one in Throne and one in Wilds – have been a big hit, and we’re sure to see additional cycles when MTG next returns to the plane.

While Court of Vantress has always been a useful card, its explosion in popularity and price is for one particular reason. Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s most talked-about Commander: Obeka, Splitter of Seconds unlocks this card’s real potential trial thanks to its interaction with the upkeep step.

When Obeka, Splitter of Seconds deals combat damage to a player, Obeka’s controller gets a number of additional upkeep phases equal to the damage dealt once the combat step is done. Through this, players can trigger abilities that normally only take place once per turn multiple times over.

Since Obeka has to deal combat damage to activate her effect, there is a high chance of her controller either retaining or regaining the Monarch status after combat. As a result, Court of Vantress’ best ability will trigger over and over again, allowing players to swarm the field with copies of Artifacts or Enchantments.

Court of Vantress is one of the best applications of Obeka’s powerful ability, and its price isn’t going to drop anytime soon while players rush to build this exceptional, time-shattering Commander.