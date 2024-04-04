MTG Thunder Junction’s new artifact is basically a 3D printer

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction set has cracked open its vault, and there are some incredible Artifacts inside.

Esoteric Duplicator is a new Artifact card dropping as part of Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s The Big Score bonus sheet. For a Mana Value of just 2U (2 generic mana and a blue) this powerful, ancient machine allows you to negate the downsides of sacrificing creatures, netting you huge value and reliable card draw.

WotC

Esoteric Duplicator’s first effect allows you to pay 2 generic mana whenever you sacrifice it or another Artifact you control. If you do, you can create a Token copy of that Artifact at the beginning of the next end step.

The card’s second ability is that it can be sacrificed for a cost of 2 generic mana, and when it is, its controller draws a card. Through this, you can either get one cheap draw when you really need it, or pay 4 later in the game to add an extra card to your hand and bring the Duplicator back along with it.

In response to Esoteric Duplicator’s reveal, MTG players on Reddit were quick to point out a running theme among the treasure from The Big Score’s vault:

“Like half the relics in this vault are 3D printers.”

This fact didn’t necessarily make the Fomori relics any less intimidating though, as expanded on by another commenter:

“Kinda scary when you think they’re basically 3D printing war machines.”

There are all manner of Artifact strategies that work incredibly with Esoteric Duplicator’s cloning, enabling you to set up a well-oiled engine and pay off sacrifice triggers every single turn.

Skullclamp lets you sacrifice weak Creatures in order to draw two cards, and if those Creatures are artifacts, the Esoteric Duplicator can bring them right back.

Several Artificer cards like Sai, Master Thopterist, and Arcum Dagsson also build up your hand and board respectively by sacrificing Artifacts, and Esoteric Duplicator allows you to negate most of that cost while still reaping the benefits.

Wilds of Eldraine’s Bargain mechanic can be activated by sacrificing an Artifact, and Esoteric Duplicator allows you to constantly have the payment for Bargain on hand. With exceptionally powerful effects tied to Bargain like Beseech the Mirror, decks making use of blue and black mana are sure to have a great time once Outlaws of Thunder Junction releases on April 19.