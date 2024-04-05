MTG Thunder Junction’s new treasure Commander is solid gold

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction has plenty of great Commanders, and Vihaan, Goldwaker is a unique standout.

Vihaan, Goldwaker is a Mardu (red, white, and black mana) Commander that can be found in the Most Wanted deck for MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction. Vihaan is winning players over right away thanks to a unique strategy. Rather than using money to buy mercenaries, this Commander turns coins into Assassins ready to fight on his behalf.

WotC

Vihaan provides a boost to Thunder Junction’s new outlaws type. Outlaws comprise Creatures that are Assassins, Mercenaries, Pirates, Rogues, and Warlock, grouping together some MTG groups that have been underserved in support. Vihaan grants all its controller’s other outlaws vigilance and haste, an excellent little package of combat skills that allows your Creatures to come out swinging as soon as they hit the field and still have the ability to block.

While Vihaan would serve perfectly well as an outlaws-based Mardu Commander on the strength of its first ability alone, the card’s second skill is the real main event. Vihaan, Goldwaker can convert any of your Treasure tokens into 3/3 Construct Assassins, turning a potential mana hoard into deadly threats.

MTG players over on Reddit are instantly attached to this new Commander. As user TechnomagusPrime says:

“Problems? Just throw money at it. Still have problems? You’re not throwing the money hard enough.“

In response, commenter ProstetnicVogonJelz pointed out that this deck might ironically cost quite a bit to upgrade thanks to high-price Treasure support:

“That is also the process for building this Commander. Deck not running well enough? Better buy that Dockside and Ancient Copper Dragon.”

Vihaan, Goldwaker continues an MTG trend of the alt Commanders for pre-con decks being much more interesting than the face Commanders. Not to say that Creatures like Olivia, Opulent Outlaw, and Yuma, Proud Protector feature dull designs, but they are more straightforward in order to make sure the deck functions well for players of all experience levels.

Not only that, the Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed set is due to launch on July 5. MTG players that fall for Vihaan’s charms won’t have long to wait before dozens of support cards for Assassins, beefing up this Commander’s coins into truly deadly threats.

