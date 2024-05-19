Madden 25: Release date, features, more

Madden 25 has been confirmed to be released in summer 2024, and some upgrades will reportedly be made to the next franchise installment. Here’s what we know about the simulation football franchise to this point.

Amidst all the release information hype of EA Sports College Football 25, Electronic Arts also released the first info for the latest installment in 2024. And yes, Madden will be called Madden 25 this year, even though a game with the same title was released in 2013 to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Although an official trailer for the game has yet to be released, a release date for the latest installment of the Madden franchise, among other details, is known.

When will Madden 25 be released?

Madden 25 will be released worldwide on August 16, 2024. Beginning on August 13, those who purchase either a special edition or the MVP Bundle for EA Sports College Football 25 will have three days of early access.

While EA Sports has not released a trailer as of this writing, the release date for this game was confirmed in May when the publisher released details for College Football 25.

What new features will be in Madden 25?

With Madden now available for digital pre-orders, product information has given players a glimpse of what EA Sports plans for this year’s game.

Madden reportedly will have a re-engineered physics system and updated features for Franchise mode. Additionally, promotional information promises new commentary and presentation.

Will Madden 25 be available for old-gen consoles?

Yes, according to digital pre-order information, old-gen versions of the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are available.

When will additional Madden 25 information be released?

Electronic Arts released the official website for this year’s edition, which has a countdown clock for when more information will be released.

The full reveal of Madden 25 will happen on June 11, 2024.