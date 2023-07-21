Giants WR tells Madden 24 developers to “count your days” over low Daniel Jones rating

NFL wide receiver Darius Slayton is not happy with Giants QB Daniel Jones’ rating in Madden 24, as he took to Twitter to blast EA

Throughout the week of July 17, EA Sports rolled out player ratings that the Madden community can expect to see when Madden 24 is released in August.

However, some are not too happy with the job the Madden team did with the ratings.

A Giants wide receiver took aim at the Madden 24 team on July 21, and told the developers to “count your days.”

Darius Slayton blasts Madden 24 ratings team

On July 21, EA Sports released the ratings for the quarterbacks that will be in Madden 24. Reigning Super Bowl champion and ‘99 Club‘ member Patrick Mahomes headlined the top ten, a list that also included Madden 24 cover athlete Josh Allen and NFC East Champion Jalen Hurts.

However, one quarterback absent from the top of the list is Daniel Jones. Jones helped lead the Giants to the postseason last season, the first time since 2016 that New York made it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants QB then proceeded to author a 301 yard performance in Minnesota on January 15 of this year, to oust the Vikings from the playoffs and advance New York to the Divisional Round.

But despite the sixth-best QBR (60.8) in the NFL last season, Daniel Jones will begin Madden 24 with a 75 OVR. That rating is good for 21st among quarterbacks.

One of Jones’ teammates, Darius Slayton, criticized the Madden development team on Twitter. In a tweet on July 21, Slayton wrote, “Lol Daniel Jones a 75….count your days Madden developers I will find you and you will answer for your sins against humanity.”

Slayton isn’t the only NFL player to take issue with Madden 24 ratings. Linebackers Alex Anzalone and defensive end Cam Jordan also criticized the Madden 24 process in separate tweets in July.

While Slayton may have taken exception to his teammate’s low rating, he’ll have to get in line if he wants to lodge a complaint with the Madden rating guru.

