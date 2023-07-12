Madden 24 player ratings: Release date, stream, more

NFL fans will get a look at which players will join the ’99 Club’ this month, as EA Sports will unveil player ratings for Madden 24 with help from ESPN.

EA Sports is set to release Madden 24 in August, but football fans have yet to receive official information on player ratings yet.

That will change, as EA Sports, in conjunction with ESPN, will reveal ratings for the NFL’s biggest names as part of a special Madden 24 ratings reveal week.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Madden ratings reveal week.

When is the Madden 24 ratings reveal?

Electronic Arts

The Madden 24 ratings reveal will take place between July 17-23.

Throughout the week, EA Sports will unveil ratings for the top ten NFL players at each position, as well as reveal which players are set to join the ’99 Club.’

The 99 Club is reserved for the elite talents that received a 99 OVR rating from the Madden team.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to watch the Madden 24 ratings reveal

The Madden ratings reveal will encompass the entire week, with coverage on ESPN as well as its digital entities. This will mark the fourth time that EA will partner with ESPN for ratings reveal coverage.

Article continues after ad

ESPN will reveal the ratings in waves, as its morning show Get Up will reveal one of the top five-rated players each day throughout the week. First Take will include “player vs. player reveals and debates,” while SportsCenter will conduct the top ten player reveal at five major positions: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, edge rushers, and cornerbacks between July 17-21.

The week will conclude on July 23 at 1 PM ET with a hour-long special that’s set to feature ESPN personalities break down the player ratings for this year’s Madden game.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the schedule:

July 17 : Wide Receivers

: Wide Receivers July 18 : Edge Rushers

: Edge Rushers July 19 : Running Backs

: Running Backs July 20 : Cornerbacks

: Cornerbacks July 21 : Quarterbacks

: Quarterbacks July 23: Madden 24 Ratings Special on ESPN

Make sure to check out more of our Madden 24 coverage.