Amon-Ra St. Brown, Khalil Mack among risers in Madden 24 post-Week 6 ratings update

The Week 7 ratings update in Madden 24 saw Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and former Madden cover star Lamar Jackson rise in the rankings.

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived and that means a revision of the Madden 24 rosters.

EA Sports released the post-Week 6 ratings update for Madden 24 and much like in past weeks, several of the biggest stars in the league saw their overalls rise.

Here’s a look at the notable players that went up and down in the Madden 24 Week 7 ratings update.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Many of the top names didn’t move up in the Madden 24 Week 7 ratings update, nor down this week. However, there were some notable changes.

Article continues after ad

Chiefs OL Joe Thuney (+2, 91 OVR) received a big bump in the Week 7 ratings update, while Jets DL Quinnen Williams (+1, 95 OVR), Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (+1, 92 OVR), and Eagles WR A.J. Brown (+1, 94 OVR) also rose. Chargers LB Khalil Mack jumped up +1 OVR to 85, after he slid earlier in the year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Then, there’s Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown, who enters Week 7 among the top 15 in the league in receiving yards, rose two overall points to 91 OVR.

Article continues after ad

St. Brown, Thuney, and the other mentioned were just some of several big movers in the Week 7 ratings update. Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (+2, 84 OVR), Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne (+2, 81 OVR), and Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey (+4, 78 OVR) also rose significantly.

Article continues after ad

As for the downgrades, Packers CB Jaire Alexander (-1, 93 OVR), Bengals QB Joe Burrow (-1, 91 OVR), Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (-1, 90 OVR), and Justin Herbert (-1, 89 OVR) all were pushed down in the Madden 24 Week 7 ratings update.

Article continues after ad

Marshon Lattimore, who received a bump up in the Week 6 update, was dropped -1 OVR to 92 one week later.