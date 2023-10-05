A.J. Brown, Lamar Jackson jump in Madden 24 post-Week 4 ratings update

Eagles WR A.J. Brown and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went up in the Madden 24 Week 5 ratings update, but the same can’t be said for Ja’Marr Chase.

A day after a major title update to Madden 24, EA Sports released the Week 5 ratings update in Madden 24.

Several superstars in the National Football League took charge and put up strong results, and quite a few of those players received ratings upgrades as a result.

Here’s how the Madden 24 Week 5 ratings update went.

Electronic Arts

49ers HB Christian McCaffrey did not make the 99 Club in the most recent ratings update, but he’s close. The star running back jumped up one overall to 98 OVR after he rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns this past Sunday against the Cardinals.

Two other notable players who received significant upgrades were A.J. Brown and Lamar Jackson. After he netted 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders, Brown went up two overall points to 93 OVR. Lamar Jackson also went up two overall points, and he now sits at 91 OVR.

Other notable increases went to Stefon Diggs (+1, 97 OVR), Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (+1, 96 OVR), Bills QB Josh Allen (+1, 94 OVR), and Rams QB Matthew Stafford (+3, 80 OVR).

As for the downgrades, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals have not gotten off to a good start this season. Chase paid for it in his Madden 24 ratings, as he received a -3 downgrade to 91 OVR.

Chase’s teammate Joe Burrow also got pushed down, as he went down one point to 92 OVR.

49ers DE Nick Bosa (-1, 97 OVR) and LB Fred Warner (-1, 95 OVR), Steelers LB T.J. Watt (-1, 96 OVR) and DE Cameron Heyward (-2, 91 OVR), and Browns OL Joel Bitonio (-2, 90 OVR) were among other notable downgrades.

In other Madden 24-related news, Season 2 of MUT went live on October 4. Madden players can now grind towards a 91 OVR Randy Moss, among other rewards.