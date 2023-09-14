Tua Tagovailoa, Christian McCaffrey among notable risers in Madden 24 Week 1 ratings update

Now that Week 1 in the NFL is complete, EA Sports has adjusted the ratings for many of the game’s stars. Here’s a look at how the Week 1 ratings update in Madden 24 went down.

During every NFL season, the Madden team traditionally adjusts rosters and ratings of players, in order to align the numbers with in-game performances.

The first week of the 2023 NFL season came to an end on September 11. Three days later, the first ratings update for Madden 24 officially went live.

Here’s a breakdown of the most notable changes after the Week 1 ratings update in Madden 24.

Tua, McCaffrey, and Hutchinson get major ratings boosts in Madden 24

One of the most notable Week 1 performances went to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for a league-high 466 yards and three touchdowns in Miami’s win over the Chargers. After that performance in Los Angeles, the Madden 24 team bumped his rating up to an 85 OVR, up two from his previous overall.

Tagovailoa wasn’t the only young star to receive an upgrade in Madden 24’s roster. Second-year players Jets HB Breece Hall (+2, 84 OVR) and Lions RE Aidan Hutchinson, as well as Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers (+3, 80 OVR) were also boosted.

Getting back to the quarterbacks, Packers QB Jordan Love played well in his first start as the full-time starter in Green Bay. In response, the Madden ratings team gave him a three point increase, up to 75 OVR.

Other notable upgrades went to Christian McCaffrey (+1, 97 OVR), Patrick Surtain II and TJ Watt (+1, 95 OVR), Jessie Bates II (+2, 93 OVR), Aaron Jones (+2, 90 OVR), Justin Herbert and Trevon Diggs (+1, 88 OVR).

There were some notable downgrades, as well.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was pushed down by one point to a 94 OVR, after Cincinnati was routed by the Browns in Week 1. Madden 24 cover athlete Josh Allen (-1, 93 OVR) also received a downgrade after a poor performance against the Jets.

Derwin James Jr. (-1, 94 OVR), Dexter Lawrence (-1, 93 OVR), Lamar Jackson (-1, 90 OVR) and veteran running backs Dalvin Cook (-2, 88 OVR) and Ezekiel Elliott (-2, 82 OVR) were also downgraded after Week 1.

