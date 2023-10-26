Lamar Jackson jumps, Davante Adams falls in Madden 24 post-Week 7 ratings update

The Madden 24 Week 8 ratings update saw several names, including Lamar Jackson and Chris Jones, rise. However, a few big names were not spared in the downgrade department.

The eighth week of the NFL season kicks off on October 26 with the Buccaneers and Bills. Right before that matchup, EA Sports dropped the post-Week 7 ratings update for Madden 24.

This one saw several players jump in the ratings department, including a former Madden cover athlete.

Here’s an overview of how the Madden 24 handled the Week 8 ratings update.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has torched opposing offenses in recent weeks and the Madden 24 team has raised his rating yet again.

In the Madden 24 Week 8 ratings update, the Madden 21 cover athlete jumped up two points to 94 OVR. Jackson is now the second-best quarterback in Madden 24, behind Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

Speaking of the Chiefs, Mahomes’ teammate Chris Jones is getting close to the 99 Club. Jones went up one overall point to 97 OVR, as did 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Commanders DE Chase Young (+2, 87 OVR), Eagles WR A.J. Brown (+1, 95 OVR), Charges WR Keenan Allen (+1, 91 OVR), and Vikings S Harrison Smith (+1, 90 OVR) are among other notable risers.

On the downgrade side of things, Raiders WR Davante Adams has taken a tumble in the Madden 24 ratings. Adams has been pushed down three overall points to 94 OVR in what’s been arguably his worst season since 2017. The Raiders standout’s 75.4 yards per game is his lowest since that year.

Charges S Derwin James Jr. (-1, 93 OVR), Bills QB Josh Allen (-1, 93 OVR), Commanders DT Jonathan Allen (-1, 91 OVR), and Browns WR Amari Cooper (-1, 90 OVR) were among the other big-name NFL players that went down.