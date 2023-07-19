Detroit Lions linebacker doesn’t like how Madden 24 team hands out player ratings

Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone stated on social media that Madden 24 ratings are based off of “national fan perception” in a reaction to a teammate’s overall.

It’s time for Madden ratings season, as EA Sports reveals what it thinks of the game’s premier football players and their value to NFL teams.

However, it’s fair to say that some NFL players have taken exception to what EA thinks of both their and their teammates’ talents on the gridirons.

Article continues after ad

One NFL linebacker for the Detroit Lions made that known on social media.

EA

NFL player Alex Anzalone takes issue with Madden 24 ratings

The Madden 24 team, in conjunction with ESPN, has slowly rolled out player ratings for this year’s game. EA released ratings for edge rushers on July 18, and some Lions fans took exception with the overall stats given to former first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Lions defensive end ravaged offensive lines and finished the 2022 season with 9.5 sacks, good for a tie for 20th among all NFL players in the stat. Hutchinson, however, will start the season as an 81 OVR player.

Article continues after ad

Hutchinson’s teammate Alex Anzalone responded to the former Michigan standout’s rating on Twitter. Anzalone stated, “Madden ratings for the most part are just off of national fan perception of players.. not much else.”

Anzalone isn’t the only player to have a problem with how the EA Madden team doles out player ratings. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, who was given an 87 OVR for Madden 24, wrote on social media that the ratings for the game “made me chuckle.”

Article continues after ad

EA Sports will release more player ratings, which will include the best cornerbacks and quarterbacks, later this week. Make sure to check out more of our Madden 24 player ratings coverage.