Marshon Lattimore & Denzel Ward rise in Madden 24 post-Week 5 ratings update

Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore were among the players that jumped in overall in the Madden 24 Week 6 ratings update.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, and EA Sports got the week started with a fresh ratings update.

After a big Week 5 that saw blowouts and big performances, several superstars went up in overall ratings thanks to a new Madden 24 ratings update. On the other hand, there were also a handful of stars that saw their ratings dip.

Here’s a look at who went up and down in the Madden 24 Week 6 ratings update.

Several defensive superstars in the NFL saw their Madden 24 ratings jump after Week 5. Two of those names were 49ers DE Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner. Bosa jumped up one overall to 98 OVR, as he inched closer to the 99 Club. Warner is now a 96 OVR, a one-point increase from his previous rating of 95.

Steelers LB T.J. Watt also jumped up one point, while Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward received big jumps. Lattimore jumped up two points to 93 OVR after the Saints just out the Patriots, while Ward received a similar two-point increase to 90 OVR.

Demario Davis (+2, 92 OVR), Eagles C Jason Kelce (+1, 93 OVR), and Ravens LB Roquan Smith (+1, 95 OVR) also received ratings increases.

On the downgrade side of things, a couple of Cowboys went down after Dallas was blown out by San Francisco. Stephon Gilmore went down two points to 88 OVR, while QB Dak Prescott now sits at 85 OVR. Prescott also received a two-point downgrade.

Raiders HB Josh Jacobs (-2, 92 OVR), Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (-2, 91 OVR), and Packers LG Elgton Jenkins (-2, 85 OVR) were among the other notable downgrades in the Madden 24 Week 6 ratings update.

In other Madden 24 news, the MUT team launched the new Most Feared promo. Along with it came Treats, a new form of currency, and several new high-overall cards.