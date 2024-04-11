Where to pre-order spectacular LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator

The upcoming LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator. Here’s where you can pre-order it before its official release.

LEGO has already released a range of new LEGO Star Wars sets in 2024, with the first batch of box-fresh kits making their debut in January. Then, a couple of months later, the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary models, which, as the name suggests, celebrates 25 years of LEGO’s collaboration with the blockbuster film franchise, were launched.

However, these aren’t the only Star Wars-inspired kits LEGO is introducing this year. LEGO recently announced the release of another two, a LEGO-reimagined Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator and a set inspired by the BARC Speeder Escape scene from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3. Both of these new sets are scheduled to be officially debuted on May 1, 2024.

However, of these two upcoming kits, the most anticipated — the LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator — is now available to pre-order for fans of the galaxy far, far away. We’ve rounded up every store where you can pre-order this new LEGO Star Wars set.

The LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator is available to pre-order directly from the LEGO Store or from Walmart. When pre-ordering it from the former, the kit will be shipped at the same time as its official release date. When pre-ordering it from Walmart, you can expect it to be delivered to you on May 7, 2024. The set is priced $69.99.

LEGO

But what can you expect from the LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator? For starters, it was designed for Star Wars fans aged nine and up. As such, it has to be one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for kids. However, clicking together each of this kit’s 640 bricks, it is sure to also provide adult Star Wars fans with an enjoyable building experience.

In addition, when the build is complete, you can recreate the iconic scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace where Darth Maul is in pursuit of Qui-Gon Jinn. The LEGO-reimagined Sith Infiltrator accurately recreates the original from the galaxy far, far away in small-scale format. The model measures three inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches nose to tail.

LEGO

The kit also features several neat elements, such as a droid-dropping function, activated via a trigger sited on the model, and a couple of spring-loaded shooters. Darth Maul’s Bloodfin speeder is also included and fits inside the cockpit of this brick-built starship.

The set ships with minifigures of Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Anakin Skywalker. A special LEGO Star Wars 25th-anniversary minifigure of Saw Gerrera is also present.

