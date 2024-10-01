Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion, Karlach & more are coming to DnD as official miniatures

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can soon play Dungeons and Dragons with minis featuring some of the game’s most popular characters. Here’s everything you need to know about the new official collections from WizKids.

Larian may not be making Baldur’s Gate 4 or a DLC, but that doesn’t mean your adventure with your favorite origin companions has to end. WizKids, known for their collectible DnD minis, has just unveiled a new collection featuring the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast, allowing you to bring some of the most iconic characters from the game into your tabletop sessions.

Article continues after ad

Priced at $49.99 USD, the D&D Icons of the Realms: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Character Boxed Set includes some of the most familiar faces in the game, such as Astarion, Karlach, Gale, Lae’zel, Shadowheart, and even Withers.

According to the official site, this boxed set will be released in the first quarter of 2025. However, this is, of course, subject to change. That said, if you want to grab one for yourself, you can already place a pre-order now via the site.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

WizKids The Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Boxed set includes origin characters and Withers.

Now, the Baldur’s Gate 3 character boxset may only have seven characters in total, but those who want to expand their collection can also pre-order the D&D Icons of the Realms: Adventures from Baldur’s Gate 3 Booster Bricks.

These are essentially blind boxes that feature 40 “fan favorite creatures and characters” from across the game – some of the most memorable ones include Intellect Devourer, Dark Justiciar, goblins, and even Minthara. Since these are blind boxes, you’re not always guaranteed to get the exact mini you want.

Article continues after ad

But if you want to increase your chances, you can get the whole bundle, priced at $199.92 USD, which gives you eight boxes. Alternatively, the blind box can also be bought individually. For $24.99 USD each, you’ll get one large miniature and three medium or small miniatures.

Despite a year since the game’s release, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still carrying its momentum with a massive player count – and now, not only are some of the beloved characters coming to virtual tabletop Project Sigil, but they’ll also be physical minis fans can collect.

Article continues after ad