How to get the viral Lego name filter on TikTok

TikTok users are experimenting with a Lego filter, which turns their names into personalized Lego figures. However, some users are confused as to how to find the filter on the app.

Filters that use your name have become a big trend on TikTok lately, with some of the most popular filters being “Name as Emoji” and the “Name as bouquet” filter.

The newest filter that is gaining popularity on the platform is the Lego name filters, which sees users using their names to create unique and personalized Lego figures.

There are two different versions of the filter, a “male” version that creates masculine-looking figures and a “female” version that creates more feminine-looking figures.

At the time of writing, the female version is more popular, with over 18.3 thousand videos published using the filter, compared to the male one which only has 614 videos using it at the time of writing.

How to find the Lego name filter

The “Name as Lego” filter is available to use directly on the TikTok app – but it can be a bit confusing to find if you don’t know where to look. Here’s how you do it:

Open the TikTok app. Tap on the plus button at the bottom of the screen to open the camera. At the bottom of the screen, swipe right to get to the filters. From here, tap on “All effects” below the record button. This will open up the filter page. Type ‘Name as Lego’ into the search bar at the top. Tap on the male or female version of the filter. This will determine if your Lego character will be more masculine or feminine. This will take you back to the camera, where the filter will now have been added. Start filming to activate the filter. While holding down the filming button, write your name out on the filter to see your unique Lego character come to life.

Open the filter page

Open the TikTok app and press the plus button at the bottom of your screen. As you get to the camera, swipe right to get to the filters. From here, a button saying “All effects” will appear under the camera button – tap this to open the effects page.

TikTok/Dexerto

At the top of the screen, there is a search bar where you can search for the filter you are looking for.

Search for the Lego name filter

When you’ve opened the filter page, search for the “Name as Lego filter at the search bar at the top of the screen.

TikTok/Dexerto

This will give you two options, a male or female version of the filter. The male filter will give you a masculine looking figure, while the female filter will give you a feminine looking figure.

Create your Lego figurine

You will then be guided back to the camera where the filter has been added. Simply start filming to activate the filter and start creating your personalized Lego figure.

TikTok/Dexerto

