Best LEGO Star Wars gifts for adults

Looking to spoil the adult Star Wars fans in your life this holiday season? Why not do it with these LEGO Star Wars sets? We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Star Wars sets designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up.

Each one of these sets offers an immersive building experience for adults who want to take some time off during the holidays. They also make for great display pieces.

But what about the younger ones? Who will keep an eye on them while your mind is focused on clicking together the bricks of your detailed LEGO Star Wars set? Well, don’t fret. We have you covered with our comprehensive list of the best LEGO sets for kids in 2023. The latter even includes a LEGO Star Wars set for the younger Star Wars lovers.

The following list comprises LEGO-reimagined Star Wars ships, brick-built figures of two much-loved characters, and helmets. Some of these sets, along with several other LEGO Star Wars sets, are also retiring at the end of 2023. So it is best to get your hands on them sooner, rather than later if you want to make this holiday extra special.

1. LEGO Star Wars AT-AT — 75313

LEGO

We kick off the list with the set comprising of the most bricks (6785, to be precise).

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set is a great gift for collectors. It is, indeed, part of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series.

Measuring 24.5 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 28 inches deep, this set has room for a 40 minifigure Imperial army. You will have to find 31 others to join, though, as this set includes only nine minifigures. But that’s more than enough to relive the Battle of Hoth.

General Veers, the Snowtrooper Commander, and a quartet of Snowtrooper Minifigures are included. There are also two AT-AT drivers to pilot the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle. But who will go up against the army? Luke Skywalker, of course.

The set is extremely detailed. In addition, with an adjustable head and legs, you can pose it to your heart’s extent.

However, if you want to recreate epic scenes from the Battle of Hoth with the younger ones, LEGO offers a brick-built AT-ST set for ages four and up, and a Hoth AT-ST for ages nine and up. With the AT-AT for ages 18 and up, we’ve included where you can the former and latter below.

2. LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest — 75331

LEGO

Although the original was destroyed in the Battle of Tython, this LEGO Star Wars set allows you to rebuild The Razor Crest in brick format.

Admittedly, we probably should have added “spoiler alert” before mentioning what happened to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin’s ship. But, surely, true Star Wars fans would already know of The Razor Crest’s fate.

This 6187-piece LEGO-reimagined The Razor Crest is the perfect present for those who are mad about Star Wars and The Mandalorian. In addition, as this set is retiring at the end of 2023, you should treat them (or yourself, for that matter) with this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series kit.

The set features a detailed exterior and interior. There are a duo of side hatches, and a cargo compartment (accessed via the hydraulic rear hatch). In addition, the engines can be removed (for some maintenance, we’d guess). There is also a detachable escape pod.

Five characters are included for you to create your own moments. There are minifigures of The Mandalorian, The Mythrol, and Kuiil. A Grogu figure and a buildable Blurgg figure are also present.

Article continues after ad

3. LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser — 75367

LEGO

Have some shelf space left next to your existing Star Wars-inspired LEGO collection? Well, why not fill up the spot with this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set?

The LEGO-reimagined Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is massive. It measures a whopping 43 inches long, 21 inches wide, and 12.5 inches tall.

Too large for your shelf? We would suggest getting a bigger one. This set is a must-buy.

The brick-built Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser comprises 5374 pieces. Minifigures of Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen are included.

Are you a Captain Rex fan? Well, why not get the LEGO Captain Rex Helmet we listed at the end of this list? However, don’t scroll to the end just yet. There are several LEGO Star Wars sets you would undoubtedly want to look at.

4. LEGO Star Wars Republic Gunship — 75309

LEGO

The Star Wars fan in your life will be elated upon seeing this set was hiding behind the Christmas gift wrapping. Not only is the LEGO-reimagined Republic Gunship impressive, but it will be retired soon after they receive it. So it is best to stuff their Christmas stocking with it now.

This 3292-piece LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set measures 13 inches tall, 29 inches wide, and 27 inches long. Thanks to its intricate details and size, this set makes for a great display piece.

The kit features a duo of pilot cockpits, large wings, opening sides, and a rear hatch. There are also spherical gun turrets that can swing out and two cannons. Minifigures of a Clone Trooper Commander, replete with a blaster, and Mace Windu, who wields a lightsaber, are included.

5. LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter — 75355

LEGO

Another kit in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, this brick-build X-Wing Starfighter is yet another set you would want to consider gifting the Star Wars fan in your life.

In addition, it’s not too large. So you don’t have to ditch the framed family pictures on your shelf.

This set measures 11 inches tall, 18 inches wide, and 22 inches long. It features several neat functions, such as a dial with which you can adjust the wings.

The set also includes a specially designed minifigure of Luke Skywalker, dressed in his Rebel pilot uniform. A LEGO figure of his trusted droid, R2-D2, is also present.

However, if you want a larger LEGO-reimagined R2-D2, we’ve included the 2314-piece model lower down.

6. LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder — 75341

LEGO

Treat the adult LEGO fan in your life (or yourself, for that matter) with a ride in Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Landspeeder with this set. You would have to dress warmly and hold on to your hair, though, as it doesn’t have a closed roof. But don’t let that stop you. The LEGO-reimagined Landspeeder promises a thrilling ride.

Comprising 1890 pieces, this set in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Series features several neat details. Even the turbine engine’s cover is missing. Minifigures of Luke Skywalker, replete with lightsaber and electrobinoculars, and C-3PO are included.

The set measures four inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 19 inches long. A display stand is also present to recreate the ship’s hover effect.

7. LEGO Star Wars buildable figures

LEGO

Chewbacca and R2-D2 are two of the most iconic characters in the galaxy far, far away. The buildable LEGO Chewbacca and R2-D2 offer an immersive building experience and look great when on display. In addition, both sets include minifigures of the large models.

The LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca model comprises of 2319, with the R2-D2 kit featuring 2314 bricks. The former measures 18 inches tall, while the latter stands 12.5 inches tall.

8. LEGO Star Wars Helmets

LEGO

Pay tribute to your favorite Star Wars characters by displaying these LEGO Star Wars Helmets in your home or office. Indeed, they will look great next to each other. In addition, each of these seven kits is great to gift to adults aged 18 and up.

The number of bricks for each set ranges from 584 (The Mandalorian) to 854 (Captain Rex). There are also LEGO-recreated helmets of Darth Vader, Clone Commander Cody, Princess Leia in her Boushh disguise, a Dark Trooper, and the Luke Skywalker (Red Five) helmet.

All of these LEGO sets are perfect to spoil your loved ones aged 18 and up over this holiday season. But don’t let them build them alone. Join in. It is the holiday season, after all.

