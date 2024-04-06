Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi could be the franchise’s best new movie for one reason

James Mangold’s upcoming Star Wars movie, currently titled Dawn of the Jedi, has found its co-writer in Beau Willimon.

The addition of Beau Willimon makes Dawn of the Jedi one of the most exciting upcoming Star Wars projects, as he’s most known among Star Wars fans for writing episodes of Andor.

The Emmy-nominated Andor was highly-praised among fans, and remains the highest-rated live-action Star Wars show of the bunch. (These days, it’s sitting at an impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.)

But that’s not all. Following the news, fans have been quick to point out that Willimon didn’t just write for the best Star Wars show to date, but that he happened to pen three of the most beloved episodes in Season 1: the Narkina 5 arc.

These episodes follow Cassion Andor’s imprisonment and eventual breakout of the Narkina 5 prison. The last episode of this arc, ‘One Way Out’, earned Willimon his Emmy nomination for the show.

This particular episode is a fan favorite, featuring both the impeccably-planned escape from Narkina 5, as well as Luthen Rael’s bone-chilling sacrifice monologue. (“I burn my life to make a sunrise that I know I’ll never see.”)

Clearly, Willimon has the seal of approval from Star Wars fans. On X, many have been celebrating the news, relishing in the fact that one of the most impressive Star Wars writers to date is returning for the new movie.

“This automatically made this film my most anticipated SW project just behind Andor S2,” one comment said. Another wrote: “Be right back, going to cry in a corner in anticipation for this.”

“Oh f*ck yeah, Andor writing + Mangold is a match in heaven,” a third said.

Dawn of the Jedi will take place 25,000 years before the canon, and will focus on the origins of the Jedi and the Force. Willimon previously also wrote for Netflix’s House of Cards, Hulu’s The First, and co-wrote the Oscar-nominated script for The Ides of March.