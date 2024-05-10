New LEGO Speed Champions 2024: Release date, prices & more

LEGO has unwrapped a trio of new LEGO Speed Champions sets. Here are the highlights of each, including when they will be released and how much each of the upcoming kits will cost.

Following the retirement of several LEGO Speed Champions models, which included the must-have replica of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, at the end of 2023, LEGO launched a quartet of new LEGO Speed Champions models at the start of 2024. However, if you thought these were the only small-scale, brick-built cars LEGO will release this year, you’d be mistaken.

LEGO has announced the introduction of three more LEGO Speed Champions models to the collection. These include LEGO versions of Aston Martins, Mercedes-AMGs, and a LEGO-reimagined Lamborghini. We have rounded up each of the upcoming kits. Here’s what you can expect from each, how much they’ll cost, and, most notably, when they will be released.

When will these LEGO Speed Champions sets be released?

The launch of the above-listed kits is right around the corner, with each model penned in to become available from June 1, 2024.

1. LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG G 63 & Mercedes-AMG SL 63 — 76924

LEGO

Set ID: 76924

Piece count: 808

Minifigures: 2

Age: 10+

MSRP: $44.99

This year, LEGO already released a couple of Mercedes-AMG-inspired models, most notably two LEGO Technic models based on the Three-pointed Star brand’s W14 F1 E Performance race car.

However, for those that aren’t that into F1 but still want to show their adoration for the Affalterbach-based brand through LEGO, there will soon be a set to do just that. The upcoming kit comprises not one, but two builds of iconic AMG namesakes, the current G 63 and the new-generation SL 63.

In addition, once launched, this LEGO Speed Champions set will comprise the most pieces of any LEGO Speed Champions kit you can buy, with its brick count of more than 800 overshadowing that of the two-model BMW-inspired set by 132 pieces. As such, this makes it a great kit with which you can share the building fun with a fellow Mercedes enthusiast.

Staying true to the original design of these two AMGs, the G-Class model has a distinct boxy shape, while the LEGO-reimagined SL’s roof is opened, as it should be with a roadster. In addition, both models feature the AMG-specific Panamericana grille. The set ships with two minifigures.

2. LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Safety Car & AMR23 — 76925

LEGO

Set ID: 76925

Piece count: 564

Minifigures: 2

Age: 9+

MSRP: $44.99

Bar the Mercedes-AMG-inspired LEGO Technic F1 race cars LEGO released earlier this year, a few other F1-based builds were launched, which includes the LEGO Speed Champions version of McLaren’s 2023 F1 competitor and the exquisite LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4.

However, soon, LEGO will introduce a brick-built model of another F1 outfit’s race car to its F1-inspired collection. It comes in the shape of the Aston Martin AMR23.

However, this set not only comprises the UK F1 team’s racer from the previous season of F1. In addition to the brick-built AMR23, this upcoming set includes a model based on the Aston Martin Vantage F1 safety car.

Although small in scale, both models remain faithful to the originals. Both models’ bricks are finished in the Gaydon-based brand’s signature green hue. In addition, the AMR23 model gains the real-life racer’s livery, front and rear wings, and accurate wheels and tyres. The Vantage Safety Car replica is fitted with a light bar and rear wing. A duo of minifigures is included.

3. LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car — 76923

LEGO

Set ID: 76923

Piece count: 230

Minifigures: 1

Age: 10+

MSRP: $26.99

LEGO-reimagined Lamborghinis are extremely popular, especially the spectacular LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, which is one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults. However, if you’re not quite old enough for the latter model, there are two other brick-built Raging Bulls — the LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach and, soon, the kit you see here.

This LEGO Speed Champions set, although not that large in size, recreates the Italian marque’s Vision GT concept car, which features in the Gran Turismo video game, to a T. The model’s brick-built bodywork is pencil-sharp, there’s a split rear wing, and dual exhaust pipes. The wheels also remain faithful to the original’s.

In addition, lifting up the windshield reveals the cockpit for the minifigure included with this set. The completed model measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches in length.

