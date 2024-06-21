Upcoming LEGO Speed Champions: Everything we know

A Ferrari F40 and Camaro NASCAR car will soon join LEGO’s Speed Champions range. Here’s everything we know about the new kits, including their release date, prices, and more.

In March 2024, LEGO released several new Speed Champions sets. Among these are the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and McLaren Formula 1 race car replicas. In June 2024 they launched more kits including the Lamborghini Vision GT model.

However, it seems LEGO isn’t stopping from launching new Speed Champions models in 2024. According to Redditor Clay_Bricks, a duo of box-fresh kits will be introduced to the lineup this year.

When will the new LEGO Speed Champions sets be released?

According to Clay_Bricks, both of these Speed Champions kits will officially launch on August 1, 2024. In addition, the Redditor has mentioned the pricing for these sets. You can expect to pay $26.99 for each.

Considering their respective piece counts (318 for the Ferrari and 328 for the Camaro), the asking price is reasonable when compared to that of one-model Speed Champions replicas with fewer bricks.

For example, the Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car kit costs the same as these upcoming sets but comprises 230 pieces.

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F40 — 76934

Fnac.pt

Set ID: 76934

Release date: August 1, 2024

Piece count: 318

Minifigures: 1

MSRP: $26.99

LEGO is no stranger to producing Ferrari replicas. There have been myriad LEGO Ferrari models from several themes over the years. There are the spectacular Technic Daytona SP3 and retired Creator Expert F40 and a range of Speed Champions-reimagined models.

The latter includes an 812 Competizione and a 1970 512 M, both of which are retiring in 2024. Noteworthy, there has also been an F40 Competizione Speed Champions set. However, this model was discontinued in 2021. Since then, an F40 replica has been missing from LEGO’s catalog, Speed Champions or otherwise.

However, that’s all about to change. Ferrari fans (and Speed Champions collectors, especially) will be elated with the news that a new F40 replica will be launched in 2024. In addition, the upcoming kit comprises many more pieces than the 198-piece Competizione version.

As such, and with its intricate detailing, this model represents the Italian marque’s iconic supercar much more accurately, albeit on a small scale. It looks brilliant. A single minifigure is included.

LEGO Speed Champions NASCAR Next Gen Camaro ZL1 — 76935

Fnac.pt

Set ID: 76935

Release date: August 1, 2024

Piece count: 328

Minifigures: 1

MSRP: $26.99

LEGO’s Technic catalog comprises several intricately designed kits, one of which comes in the shape of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR car. However, if you’re a NASCAR fan and prefer traditional LEGO bricks over Technic pieces, come August 1, 2024, you’ll have the option of a Speed Champions version.

In addition, it looks much different than its Technic counterpart, with the most notable design change being the flame decals. However, a fair bet would be that these graphics are not printed on the bricks and are recreated with stickers. But no matter, the completed build looks great, especially considering the array of vibrant hues used for the livery.

This set ships with a minifigure of a NASCAR racing driver. A helmet accessory is also present.