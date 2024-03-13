Walmart drops prices of recent & retired LEGO Speed Champions sets

Walmart is continuing to drop the prices of LEGO Speed Champions. We have rounded up each of the discounted kits. Here’s what you can expect.

LEGO offers a host of sets inspired by iconic cars. Take, for example, the LEGO replicas of classic cars and the recently-revealed LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna set. Each of these kits is exquisite.

However, these sets were designed for adults aged 18 and up. So, what about the young petrolheads? Well, there is always the models in LEGO’s Speed Champions range.

Of course, don’t let the age on these sets’ boxes keep you — an adult — from grabbing them. Although not large in size or big on brick count, a collection of LEGO Speed Champions will look great on display.

In addition, a quartet of new LEGO Speed Champions models have recently made their way to shelves, in store and online. However, if you missed out on the retiring LEGO Speed Champions sets, you needn’t worry too much.

Walmart is offering more discounts on not only recent, but also on already-discontinued LEGO Speed Champions kits. We have rounded up each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) — 76917

LEGO

The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R is a modern classic. There’s no doubt about it.

However, when hearing (or reading, for that matter) the words “R34 Skyline”, the first image that jumps to mind is arguably one of the silver and blue example featured in 2 Fast 2 Furious. It’s achieved cult status.

A must-have set for petrolheads and aficionados of LEGO cars, this brick-built Nissan is sure to provide you with an enjoyable and nostalgic building and playing experience. You’d have to be aged nine and up, though.

This 319-piece LEGO Speed Champions kit is equipped with an array of true-to-the-original elements. Just like the movie car, the LEGO replica is dressed in silver and adorned with blue stripes and graphics. The interior even features a nitro fuel canister. The completed model measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

A neat addition to this set, it ships with a minifigure of Brian O’Conner. Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $5 to $19.99.

2. LEGO Speed Champions Pagani Utopia — 76915

LEGO

Pagani is known for creating some of the most exquisitely-designed hyper cars. Each Pagani can be considered a sculpture.

However, if you missed out on putting pen to paper for one of the 99 original examples, each priced at $2.19 million a pop, why not go for the LEGO-sculpted replica? Walmart has reduced the price of this set by $5 to $19.99.

Comprising 249 bricks, the LEGO Speed Champions Pagani Utopia was designed for LEGO builders aged nine and up. The kit features LEGO-reimagined elements such as the real-life version’s signature quartet of exhausts, wide front grill, and engine.

The completed model measures one-and-half inches tall, three inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches long. A minifigure is included.

3. LEGO Speed Champions Koenigsegg Jesko — 76900

LEGO

The LEGO replica of Koenigsegg’s hyper-fast hyper car was officially retired at the end of 2023, along with many other discontinued LEGO Speed Champions sets. However, if you missed out on grabbing the brick-built Jesko, you needn’t worry too much. Walmart still has stock.

Of course, as this set has been discontinued, the examples left come with a premium. How much, you ask? In short: $31.64. That’s an increase of around 55%. However, Walmart has matched the original price by reducing the increased, post-retirement price by $9.96 to $19.99.

Designed for Koenigsegg fans from as young as seven years old and up, this kit comprises 280 pieces. It features several neat elements, including a large rear spoiler reminiscent of the real-life model’s. The completed model measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long.

4. LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM — 76918

LEGO

If you are mad about McLaren (no, not mad at them for finishing fourth in 2023’s F1 season), this set is for you. But why only for you? With this two-model kit, you can share in the building and playing joy. You only have to be aged nine and up.

This 581-piece LEGO Speed Champions set features the McLaren Solus and the McLaren F1 LM. The former is dressed in a three-tone white, black, and orange hue, while the latter sports a vibrant papaya orange finish.

Two minifigures are included. So, suit up. It is time to take to the track. Walmart has reduced this set’s price by $5.62 to $29.37.

5. LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione — 76914

LEGO

Looking for a LEGO-reimagined Ferrari, such as the LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3, that won’t break the bank? Well, this LEGO Speed Champions model is for you. In addition, Walmart has discounted this kit by $5 to $19.99.

So, what’s not to like? Designed for fans of the Prancing Horse brand aged nine and up, the kit comprises of 261 bricks. Measuring one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches long, it features several true-to-the-original items.

The LEGO replica is equipped with the bona fide Ferrari 812 Competizione’s signature yellow stripe spanning nose to tail, and black decal, which is placed on the hood. There are also vortex generators, a raised rear wing, and exhaust pipes. Of course, as it is a Ferrari, it is appropriately dressed in vibrant red.

The set also includes a minifigure, replete with a wig and a helmet. Safety always comes first when you are planning on going superfast.

6. LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 963 — 76916

LEGO

There are several LEGO kits inspired by Porsche. One of these is the LEGO Technic 911 RSR, which is one of the best LEGO Technic sets for kids. Of course, adult LEGO Technic fans can enjoy the latter set, which was designed for young petrolheads aged 10 and up, too.

Already grabbed the latter set and is an enthusiast of Porsche racing cars? Well, why not add this LEGO Speed Champions kit, which was inspired by the German marque’s competitor in Le Mans? Walmart has dropped the price of this set by $5 to $19.99.

Dressed in Porsche’s signature racing livery, the LEGO replica of the 963 comprises 280 pieces. The completed build measures one-and-half inches tall, two-and-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. A single minifigure, replete with Porsche racing suit and helmet, is present. This set was designed for Le Mans enthusiasts aged nine and up.

7. LEGO Speed Champions Lotus Evija — 76907

LEGO

There are several LEGO replicas of some of the world’s most exquisite hyper cars. Take, for example, the (officially) discontinued LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron. However, although this set is still available at Amazon, it comes at a price.

So, if you are looking to enhance your LEGO hyper car collection without breaking the bank, the LEGO Speed Champions Lotus Evija is your best bet. Comprising 247 pieces, this kit is sure to provide petrolheads from as young as eight-years old with an enjoyable building experience.

Dressed in green, replete with yellow contrast decals and accents, the completed build measures one-a-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches in length. The LEGO replica of Britain’s first electric hyper car also ships with a minifigure and a helmet accessory.

Walmart has dropped the price of the LEGO Speed Champions Lotus Evija by $4 to $15.99.

8. LEGO Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 M — 76906

LEGO

Ferrari has an illustrious history of racing, from Formula 1 to Le Mans and more. With this LEGO Speed Champions model, LEGO has captured the essence of the Prancing Horse brand’s 1970’s endurance racer in brick format. It looks cool, doesn’t it?

Now, the Tifosi (that’s Ferrari fans) as young as eight-years-old and up can enjoy building one of the most iconic racing cars to ever grace the track. Finished in signature red (it is a Ferrari, after all), the kit comprises 291 bricks. The completed model measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long. A minifigure is included.

Walmart has shaved $2 off this kit’s price, bringing it down to $17.99.

If you are an avid LEGO Speed Champions collector, each of these kits will look great when displayed in your collection. They also make for perfect gifts for petrolheads, whether they are old enough to drive, or haven’t yet passed their driving test.

