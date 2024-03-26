Every LEGO F1 set and where to buy them

We’ve rounded up every one of the fantastic LEGO sets taking inspiration from F1 and where to buy each of them.

Since lights out on the 75th edition of F1, this year’s season has provided F1 fans with oodles of thrills. At the same time, LEGO has released a range of fantastic, F1-inspired kits for F1 enthusiasts from as young as seven years old to adults aged 18 and up.

These new sets — along with the older, yet still spectacular models — are sure to, just like the 2024 season of F1, bring excitement to the lives of F1 fans. We’ve rounded up each LEGO F1 set and where you can buy them.

1. LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance — 42171

LEGO

Based on Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s 2023 racer, the LEGO replica of the W14 is a must-have kit for fans, aged 18 and up, of the Brackley-based F1 outfit.

Comprising 1642 pieces, assembling the LEGO replica of the W14 is both an immersive and rewarding experience, which, when the build is complete, will provide you with a sense of accomplishment, especially when you take a step back and admire the detailed 1:8-scale model.

Finished in Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s signature livery, the five-inch-tall, 10-inch-wide, and 25-inch-long kit is also equipped with several functioning items. These include a LEGO-reimagined V6, replete with working pistons, working steering, a differential, and a large rear wing, which can be opened to mimic the DRS function of the real-life race car.

Where to buy the Mercedes-AMG F1 LEGO kit

You can acquire the Mercedes-AMG F1 kit from Walmart or LEGO, and it’ll cost around $219.99.

2. LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car — 42141

LEGO

A Toy of the Year Awards winner in 2022, this LEGO set might not be new, yet, it remains one of the best LEGO Technic sets currently available. Developed in close collaboration with McLaren Racing and alongside the MCL36, this F1-inspired LEGO model is an accurate recreation of the original.

Comprising 1434 pieces, finished in the Woking-based F1 team’s signature papaya orange and blue livery, this faithful recreation of McLaren Racing’s 2022 competitor is fitted with a LEGO replica of the MCL36’s V6 engine, which features moving pistons, and steering. A suspension system is also present.

The completed model measures five inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 25.5 inches long. As such, and considering its intricate detailing, this set will make for a great display piece. The set was designed for adults aged 18 and up.

Where to buy the Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car

You can buy the Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car kit from Amazon or LEGO, and it’ll cost around $200.

3. LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna — 10330

LEGO

This LEGO set celebrates two icons, the late Ayrton Senna, who many regard as the best F1 driver of all time, and the 1988 McLaren MP4/4, the F1 race car he piloted to his first F1 World Championship title.

No matter which F1 team you support, this kit, which pays tribute to these icons, is deserving of a spot in your collection of F1 memorabilia. With its authentic design detailing, this set will make for a great display piece. A stand is included. The completed build measures five inches tall, six-and-a-half inches wide, and 12.5 inches long.

Designed in partnership with the SENNA brand, the LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 ships with a minifigure of Senna himself, replete with a racing suit and accessories, such as a trophy. A podium-style display stand, replete with an iconic quote from Senna, for the minifigure is also included. The kit was designed for adults aged 18 and up.

Where to buy the LEGO McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna

The LEGO McLaren MP4/4 is available from multiple stores, including LEGO and Walmart. It’ll cost around $80.

4. LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car — 76919

LEGO

Based on the MCL60, McLaren Racing’s 2023 competitor, the LEGO Speed Champions replica is a must-have for kids aged nine and up and adults who want to show their support for McLaren Racing. In addition, although comprising only 245 bricks, the completed model, with its authentic design detailing, will look great in your LEGO Speed Champions collection.

Inspired by the MCL60, this one-and-a-half-inch tall, two-and-a-half-inch wide, and seven-inch-long model features the Woking-based brand’s new black-and-papaya livery, replete with logos of the racing team’s sponsors. A minifigure is included with this set.

Where to buy the Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car LEGO kit

You can get it from Walmart, Amazon, or LEGO directly. It’ll cost you around $26.99.

5. LEGO Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Pull-Back — 42165

LEGO

With the release of the 1642-piece replica of the W14, LEGO introduced a smaller version of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s 2023 competitor for F1 fans aged seven and up. Although comprising only 240 pieces, this set is sure to provide young supporters with an enjoyable building and, most notably, playing experience.

This set features a pull-back function, allowing you to get into the zone and immerse yourself in F1 racing. In addition, after you have taken your spot on the podium and retired to the paddock, this set will look cool on display. The completed model measures two inches tall, four inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches long.

Where to buy the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Pull-Back LEGO kit

The LEGO Mercedes F1 Pull-Back kit is available from LEGO, Walmart and more. It’ll cost you around $26.99.

6. LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One — 76909

LEGO

Inspired by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s 2021 competitor, the LEGO replica of the W12 E Performance is one of two brick-built vehicles included in this 564-piece LEGO Speed Champions set. As such, you can share the building joy with a family member or friend as you build the LEGO-reimagined W12 and Project One hypercar.

Designed for kids aged nine and up, this is a must-have kit if you want to expand your LEGO Speed Champions collection and showcase your support for the Brackley-based F1 outfit. Both models will look great on display, with each featuring authentic detailing.

The W12 replica measures one-and-a-half inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches long. A duo of minifigures, replete with accessories, is included.

Where to buy the Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One LEGO kit

The kit will run you around $34.99 and is available from all good stores like Amazon and LEGO.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.