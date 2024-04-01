LEGO finally releases iconic orange Lamborghini Huracán Technic set

The latest iteration of the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica has hit the shelves. Here’s how much it costs and where you can buy it.

LEGO’s Technic collection comprises several spectacular sets, with most of these coming in the shape of those models designed for adults. The latter includes the LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 and spectacular LEGO Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, both of which are among the best LEGO Technic sets for adults.

However, what if you’re looking for a Lamborghini-inspired LEGO Technic set that’s designed for young Lamborghini enthusiasts and, if you’re on a tight budget, won’t break the bank. The answer comes in the shape of the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán.

Among with an array of new LEGO sets coming in April 2024, LEGO has now released an orange-colored version of this set, which was previously available in only lime green. Here’s what you can expect.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Orange

LEGO

Although not exclusive to the LEGO Store, the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Orange is currently locked behind it. As it was released only recently, it’ll start hitting other stores soon.

How much is the LEGO Lamborghini Huracán Orange?

You’ll find the Lamborghini Huracán Orange set is priced at $49.99.

Comprising 806 pieces, the LEGO replica of the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based brand’s V10 supercar is sure to provide petrolheads aged nine and up with an immersive building experience. In addition, the completed build will make for a great display piece, especially when considering its vibrant finish and detailing.

The set features a LEGO-reimagined 5.2-liter V10 motor, replete with original badging. The doors can also be opened. In addition, as this is a LEGO Technic set, it is equipped with functional items. The latter includes working steering.

The completed model measures three inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches long.

LEGO

Kids collecting car-inspired LEGO Technic models, which includes the popular LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide, which is one of the best LEGO Technic sets for kids, will love this set. However, adult petrolheads will enjoy it just as much.

