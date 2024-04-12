Best LEGO Icons sets: Titanic, Eiffel Tower & more

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Icons sets designed for adults aged 18 and up, where you can buy each of them, and well as weighing up their pros and cons.

LEGO’s Icons catalog has some spectacular sets, ranging from the impressive LEGO-reimagined Eiffel Tower to the awe-inspiring brick-built recreation of Rivendell. However, only a few can be considered the best LEGO Icons sets.

But what makes a LEGO Icons set one of the best? Well, the kit must provide LEGO builders with an immersive and rewarding building experience and, when each brick has been clicked together, must elicit a feeling of accomplishment as you stand back and marvel at your centerpiece-worthy build, with all of its complexities and high part count. Of course, the set has to look good when displayed too.

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Icons sets and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

It’s worth noting that, for this list, we’ve excluded the LEGO Icons models taking inspiration from classic cars, such as the Porsche 911, and video games, as those categories deserve their own lists: Best LEGO classic cars and best LEGO gaming sets.

1. LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower — 10307

LEGO

Set ID: 10307

10307 Piece count: 10,001

10,001 Minifigures: 0

0 Age: 18+

18+ MSRP: $629.99

Pros Cons Construction process nearly replicates that of the real-life Eiffel Tower The building process may start to feel repetitive Impressive centerpiece May be too large for some rooms Attention to detail Expensive

The LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower is undoubtedly one of the best LEGO Icons sets ever produced by LEGO. Not only is it one of the largest LEGO sets ever created, it’s one of the LEGO sets with the most bricks.

Comprising a whopping 10,001 pieces, LEGO’s remarkable recreation of this iconic landmark stands an impressive 58.5 inches tall. As such, you will marvel at this kit when you finally complete it.

However, it’s not only its sheer size that makes it so spectacular. This 360-degree model of Gustave Eiffel’s original is brimming with authentic design items, such as the French flag atop the broadcast tower, a trio of observation platforms, and elevators, replete with cabling.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower

The LEGO-reimagined Eiffel Tower is also one of the best LEGO sets exclusive to the LEGO Store. As an exclusive, it is only available directly from LEGO.

2. LEGO Icons Titanic — 10294

LEGO

Set ID: 10294

10294 Piece count: 9090

9090 Minifigures: 0

0 Age: 18+

18+ MSRP: $679.99

Pros Cons Historically-accurate exterior design Could do with more functional elements Rewarding building experience Expensive Great display piece

LEGO’s accurate replica of the world’s most famous cruise liner looks remarkable, with the completed model featuring intricate exterior and interior detailing.

Exterior design items include the Titanic’s iconic bridge, a cargo crane, lifeboats, 300 portholes, and propellers. A neat function, turning the latter allows you to recreate the movement of the ship’s pistons.

Detaching each of the three sections in which this model is built reveals the exquisitely designed interior, which features passenger cabins, a first-class dining room, the iconic grand staircase, reading and smoking lounges, and a swimming pool. A boiler room is also present.

The set comprises 9090 pieces. Designed to recreate the Titanic in 1:200-scale format, the set measures 17.5 inches tall, six inches wide, and 53 inches bow to stern, the latter of which makes it the longest LEGO set ever made.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Titanic

The LEGO Icons Titanic is exclusive to the LEGO Store. Priced at $679.99, it’s one of the most expensive LEGO sets currently available. However, if you’re a history buff, it’s well worth every cent.

3. LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell — 10316

LEGO

Set ID: 10316

10316 Piece count: 6167

6167 Minifigures: 15

15 Age: 18+

18+ MSRP: $499.99

Pros Cons Exquisitely detailed Huge number of Minifigures Immersive building experience Expensive Huge number of minifigures

Of the best LEGO Icons sets featured here is the stunning LEGO Rivendell set, this is the only model that ships with minifigures. There are 15, which include iconic The Lord of the Rings characters such as Gandalf the Grey, Frodo and Bilbo Baggins, Aragorn, and Legolas.

As such, this set will not only make for an eye-catching centerpiece but, when the immersive building experience is extremely detailed, which will allow you to relive scenes from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

The incredibly detailed LEGO recreation of Rivendell comprises 6167 pieces. The completed model measures 15 inches tall, 28.5 inches wide, and 19.5 inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

Exclusive to the LEGO Store, this LEGO Icons set is priced at $499.99.

4. LEGO Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery — 10283

LEGO

Set ID: 10283

10283 Piece count: 2354

2354 Minifigures: 0

0 Age: 18+

18+ MSRP: $199.99

Pros Cons Two builds included No astronaut minifigures Rewarding building experience Display stands could have incorporated a space theme Remarkable detailing

LEGO’s recreation of the Discovery space shuttle is not only the best NASA-inspired LEGO set currently available but also one of the best LEGO Icons sets. It’s a marvelous piece of kit, which, with its 2354 pieces and accurate design detailing, provides an immersive building experience and makes for a great centerpiece.

However, what makes the brick-built Discovery space shuttle especially neat, is its functions. For example, you can retract its landing gear, adjust the elevons, and operate the robotic arm. The shuttle measures eight-and-a-half inches tall, 13.5 inches wide, and 21 inches nose-to-tail.

In addition, the kit includes a LEGO-reimagined Hubble space telescope, which fits into the shuttle’s payload bay and can be removed to be displayed alongside the shuttle.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery

This kit is in stock at LEGO and Best Buy. It is, however, worth noting that this model is one of the LEGO Icons sets retiring in 2024. You can expect to pay $199.99 for this set.

5. LEGO Icons Concorde — 10318

LEGO

Set ID: 10318

10318 Piece count: 2083

2083 Minifigures: 0

0 Age: 18+

18+ MSRP: $199.99

Pros Cons Engaging building experience Interior could be more detailed Looks spectacular on display A small gap between the cockpit and nose when the nose is tilted Accurate exterior detailing

The Concorde was — and still is — a marvelous piece of engineering. LEGO’s replica is just as impressive, especially considering this model’s accurate design details and impressive length. As such, it will make for an eye-catching centerpiece in your home or office.

The LEGO-reimagined Concorde features the original’s iconic droop nose, which can be tilted, adjustable elevons and landing gear, and operating rudders. Inside, the completed build has a seating area for passengers and bathrooms.

Measuring 41.5 inches from nose to tail, the set includes a display stand and information plaque. The kit comprises of 2083 pieces.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Concorde

Exclusively available at the LEGO Store, this set is priced at $199.99.

Each of these LEGO Icons sets are remarkable, with each providing LEGO builders aged 18 and up with an immersive and rewarding building experience. They are also true-blue centerpieces, worthy of being displayed in your home or office.

