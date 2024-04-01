LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián is stunning & has over a spectacular $80 off

A must-have for petrolheads, Best Buy has discounted the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián by more than $80.

One of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults, the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is a spectacular piece of kit. Not only does it offer experienced LEGO builders with an immersive building experience as they click together the pieces of this LEGO Lamborghini but, when the build is complete, it makes for an eye-catching centerpiece.

Best Buy has handed the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 a discount of $84.96, which has brought down its original asking price to $364.99. That’s a saving of nearly 19%.

LEGO

This 1:18-scale Sián FKP 37 replica comprises 3696 pieces, most of which are finished in lime green. The latter, vibrant color scheme is contrasted by the gold finish used for the accurately designed rims, wrapped in rubber and featuring Lamborghini badging on the center caps. The overall design remains faithful to the real-life Sián.

The completed model’s interior is equally intricately designed. Opening the scissor-style doors reveals a cabin that’s fitted with neat elements, such as an instrument cluster and seats, replete with lime-green accents. Lamborghini badges are also present.

With a turn of the steering wheel, you can position this LEGO Technic model. However, there are many more functional items. The latter includes a LEGO version of the Sián’s V12 engine, which features moving pistons, an eight-speed gearbox, activated via moveable paddle shifters to send the imaginative horsepower to the four-wheel-drive arrangement, and working suspension.

LEGO

The completed build measures five inches tall, nine inches wide, and 23 inches long. Thanks to its size and accurate detailing, it will look great on display, whether it’s in your home, office, or “parked” on a shelf in your garage.

Of course, while you build this LEGO-reimagined Lamborghini, kids can join in the fun with their own. LEGO has recently released a brand-new, orange-colored version of the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica.

