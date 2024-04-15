Every LEGO movie car you can buy: Back to the Future, Ghostbusters & more

Movie buff and petrolhead? We’ve rounded up every LEGO movie car currently available and where you can buy each of them.

There are heaps of LEGO-reimagined vehicles, ranging from LEGO classic cars to LEGO Technic F1 models, in LEGO’s catalog. Each of these kits, no matter how small in size, has been designed with a keen eye on detail, with LEGO ensuring each looks as close to the real-life model it is based on. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s something for petrolheads of nearly all ages.

However, LEGO also offers vehicles based on those featured in iconic movies, such as Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and the Fast franchise. So, if you’re a petrolhead and a film fanatic, these are hands down the best car-inspired LEGO sets to get. Each will look spectacular in your collection of LEGO or movie memorabilia.

We’ve rounded up every LEGO movie car currently available, the pros and cons of each, and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine — 10300

LEGO

Set ID: 10300

Piece count: 1872

Minifigures: 2

Age: 18+

MSRP: $199.99

Pros Cons Three builds in one Gullwing doors don’t remain open Authentic detailing Great for display

With its futuristic design, the DMC DeLorean was the perfect car to star as Dr. Emmet Brown’s time machine in director Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 cult-classic film Back to the Future. The movie version looked spectacular, and so does the LEGO version.

LEGO’s replica of the DMC DeLorean-based time machine remains faithful to the original movie car, with its intricate design detailing and authentic elements. However, what’s even better is that this kit allows you to build one of three models.

With this 3-in-1 kit, you have the option of building a model equipped with a lightning rod and plutonium chamber, a model riding on whitewall tires, and a replica that boasts the hover conversion.

Comprising 1872 pieces, this set is sure to provide Back to the Future and DMC DeLorean fans with a nostalgic and rewarding building experience. When completed, the model measures four-and-a-half inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and 14 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine

You can grab this set from LEGO, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is originally priced at $199.99. However, it’s worth noting that Walmart and Best Buy are currently offering it with a discount of $36.

2. LEGO Icons Ghostbusters ECTO-1 — 10274

LEGO

Set ID: 10274

Piece count: 2352

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $239.99

Pros Cons Great design Lack of minifigures neat features Immersive building experience

A 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance might, at first, seem like a curious choice for ghost-busting missions. However, with space for all the necessary equipment to do so, it proved quite the opposite — it was the perfect vehicle for the Ghostbusters crew.

Just like the original, LEGO’s scale replica is brimming with detail. There is an extending rear gunner seat, a proton pack, a trap door, and a ghost trap. The set also ships with a Remote Trap Vehicle.

However, there are many more elements to LEGO’s largest and most detailed ECTO-1 model to date. It is equipped with a brick-built engine, revealed when opening the hood, and working steering.

The set comprises 2352 bricks. The completed model measures eight inches tall, six inches wide, and 18 inches in length.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Ghostbusters ECTO-1

If you want to get your hands on this LEGO movie car, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later. This model is among the LEGO Icons sets retiring in 2024.

3. LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) — 76917

LEGO

Set ID: 76917

Piece count: 319

Minifigures: 1

Age: 9+

MSRP: $24.99

Pros Cons Brian O’Connor minifigure No larger version currently available Looks good even for its size Reasonably priced

Although small in scale, LEGO’s replica of Brian O’Connor’s R34-generation Skyline GT-R remains true to the original movie car it is based on. The kit features authentic design elements such as silver paintwork and contrasting blue racing stripes and decals. The large rear wing has also been finished in the latter hue.

The cabin is also fitted with some neat detailing, which includes a nitro fuel canister, sited in the passenger seat. There are also stickers for the central display and gauges. In addition, 2 Fast 2 Furious fans will love the inclusion of a Brian O’Connor minifigure.

The set comprises 319 bricks. The completed replica stands two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches in length.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

It’s worth noting that the LEGO version of this movie car is one of the LEGO Speed Champions sets retiring in 2024. So, it’s best to grab it sooner rather than later. The set is originally priced at $24.99. However, you may find it at a discounted price at the stores below.

