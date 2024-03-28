Best LEGO Batman sets for adults: Batmobile, Batcave & more

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Batman sets for adults and where you can each of them. Here’s what you can expect and how much they cost.

LEGO Batman and, as a matter of fact, LEGO DC sets are extremely popular among DC comics and, especially Batman fans. However, there aren’t that many Batman-inspired LEGO, though. Yet, each of the available models is exquisite, especially those designed for adults aged 18 and up.

1. LEGO DC Batcave — Shadow Box — 76252

The best Batman-inspired LEGO set for adults comes in the shape of the LEGO Batcave — Shadow Box. Each of this kit’s 3981 bricks clicks together to create a spectacular recreation of the Batcave from director Tim Burton’s 1992 blockbuster, Batman Returns. It’s undoubtedly a must-have for adult Batman fans.

This authentically-designed, brick-built tableau of the Batcave is brimming with features, revealed when opening the completed model. Speaking of features, there are many, which, among others, include moveable elements and, a neat addition, an illuminated Batsuit vault.

A LEGO-reimagined Batmobile, replete with a couple of shooters and flame elements for the exhausts, is also present. The completed model measures 11 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep.

Seven minifigures of iconic characters from the classic film are included. These are The Penguin, Catwoman, Max Shreck, Alfred, Bruce Wayne, and two versions of Batman.

Where to buy the LEGO DC Batcave — Shadow Box

The LEGO DC Batcave — Shadow Box is exclusively available at the LEGO Store. The set is priced at $399.99.

3. LEGO DC Batmobile Tumbler — 76240

An authentically-detailed replica of Batman’s Batmobile Tumbler, this LEGO DC set should, without any doubt, be added to your collection of Batman memorabilia. Not only does it look spectacular, but, comprising 2049 pieces, it is sure to provide you with an immersive and rewarding building experience.

This impressive build, inspired by the Tumbler from Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, is equipped with an array of neat elements, which includes an opening cockpit that provides you access to a detailed interior.

Measuring six inches tall, nine inches wide, and 17 inches long, this set, with its authentic design, will make for a great display piece. In addition, it ships with minifigures of Batman and The Joker, each of which can be displayed on a stand.

Where to buy the LEGO DC Batmobile Tumbler

You can buy the LEGO DC Batmobile Tumbler from LEGO. The kit is priced at $269.99.

3. LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City — 76271

This Batman-inspired LEGO set is among the new LEGO sets coming in April 2024. As such, it hasn’t yet been released. However, it’s worth making a note in your diary if you are a Batman fan wanting this upcoming LEGO Batman set.

Designed to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Batman, this artistic piece of kit will look great when displayed on the wall of your home or office. The LEGO-reimagined skyline of Gotham City features brick-built recreations of Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, and many more. The Bat Signal is also present.

The set also ships with a detachable Batmobile and Batwing, and several minifigures. The latter includes Batman, Catwoman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn.

Where to buy the LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City

The LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City is exclusive to the LEGO store and will be released on April 4, 2024. However, LEGO insiders can order this kit from April 1. The set is priced at $299.99.

