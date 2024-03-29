MCU fans have the perfect role for Ghostbusters’ Ernie Hudson

After Ernie Hudson turned heads at the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premiere, MCU fans have handpicked him to play superpowered scientist Blue Marvel.

In a (now deleted) post on the Marvel subreddit, user greentea422 shared an image of Ernie Hudson and Marvel Comics character Blue Marvel side-by-side with the title “I need it kevin feige. Make it happen.”

The post is in response to the fervor over Ernie Hudson’s appearance at the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premiere. While the film wasn’t the box-office-shattering return most fans hoped for, fans took notice that Hudson appeared to be in better shape than his co-stars.

It was, of course, not long before fans started discussing what Hudson’s next role should be, and MCU fans may have found the perfect character for him to play.

“Also ernie hudson is 78,” greentea422 added. “He might be [Blue Marvel] forreal.”

Reddit Users on the Marvel subreddit think Ernie Hudson is the perfect choice to play Blue Marvel in the MCU.

Other users in the thread were largely in agreement, with many citing Hudson as a prime candidate for the role.

“He’s the voice I hear when I read the comics.” Clean-Proposal-3219 said.

“Ernie Hudson is 78 years old. And he looks like that. My god.” ninjew36 added.

Others weren’t quite as enthusiastic, with many suggesting the 78-year-old Hudson may be too old for the kind of long-term character Blue Marvel would be.

“Do you really think if they have a second movie with Blue Marvel in it Ernie Hudson is going to be there at 82 years old???” Darrkman asked.

“You’re asking a 78 year old to be in one of the most hated film making processes around?” user WissWatch pointed out. “Strapped to a harness, in a spandex bodysuit with ping pong balls on it, alone in a green room talking to cgi characters that aren’t actually there?”

“Does he look the part? Sure.” Supersecretsword added. “Passed that, nothing supports the possibility of him taking on this role. There’s more than nostalgia and looks for a casting to work out.”

Who is Marvel Comics’ Blue Marvel?

Blue Marvel/Adam Brashear was created by screenwriter Kevin Grevioux in the mid-2000s. Debuting in Adam: The Legend of the Blue Marvel, Brashear is involved in an accident that turns him into an antimatter reactor, potentially making him one of Marvel’s strongest superheroes.

Marvel Comics Forced into retirement in the ’60s, Blue Marvel is a revered superhero, scientist, and explorer in the modern age.

In the mini-series, Blue Marvel is established as having been an active superhero in the ‘60s who was forced into retirement when the world learns he’s a black man. Decades later, his old foe Anti-Man returns in the modern era and Blue Marvel is pulled from retirement to save the world.

Following the initial mini-series, Blue Marvel returned to being a superhero, joining teams like the Mighty Avengers and forming the 616 Universe incarnation of The Ultimates. He’s most commonly something of a loner, though, preferring to be an explorer and scientist first.