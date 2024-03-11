Walmart’s discount on the LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean will make you say ‘Great Scott’

Back to the Future buffs, listen up. Walmart has once again discounted the LEGO Icons Back to the Future. Here’s what you can expect.

The DMC DeLorean is an iconic motor vehicle. As such, it’s sure to look great next to your other LEGO Icons sets inspired by classic cars.

However, the model replica you see here is anything but a run-of-the-mill DMC DeLorean. Of course, it’s built from bricks. Yes. But what’s more, the LEGO-reimagined DMC DeLorean doesn’t have to be driven on only a stretch of tarmac. As Dr Emmett Brown said in Back to the Future, “Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”

Article continues after ad

Indeed, this LEGO Icons set takes inspiration from the DMC DeLorean-based time machine featured in the 1985 cult-classic film Back to the Future. Looks great, doesn’t it?

LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine gets an even bigger discount of $37 at Walmart

LEGO

So, what can you expect from the LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine? Well, for starters, it boasts a host of design details, not only reminiscent of the real-life DMC DeLorean but also of the one Doc and Marty McFly traveled with in director Robert Zemeckis’ movie.

Article continues after ad

The brick-built DMC DeLorean time machine is equipped with opening gull-wing doors and an opening hood, just like the original. However, once you’ve reached 88 mph, you can fold in the wheels for flight mode and travel in time. A light-up flux capacitor is also present.

Article continues after ad

A neat addition to this set, it ships with OUTATIME license plates. How cool is that? There’s also a hoverboard.

However, you’ll have to choose which version you build. Indeed, with this LEGO Icons kit, you have three options.

LEGO

The first build features a lightning rod and plutonium chamber. The second includes the hover conversion. The third option is equipped with a circuit board and whitewall tires.

Once all the bricks have been clicked together, the model measures four-and-a-half inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and 14 inches long. Considering this and the authentic detailing, this LEGO Icons set will make for an eye-catching centerpiece, no matter which version you choose to build.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition, the set contains minifigures of Doc and Marty McFly. A range of accessories is also included.

The set comprises 1872 pieces. It is sure to provide Back to the Future buffs aged 18 and up with an immersive and nostalgic building experience.

Walmart has dropped the price of the LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine by $37 to $162.99.

LEGO

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.