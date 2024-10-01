All upcoming Minecraft features 2024: New mob, biome & everything we know

Minecraft is constantly boasting epic updates featuring new mobs, highly anticipated features, and so much more to keep your adventure fresh and exciting.

While the design of Minecraft may stay the same, its features are far from dated. Mojang is regularly committed to providing brand new ways to enjoy the blocky world, whether that’s the introduction of protection for your pet wolves, the adorable Armadillo, or some brand new trials to grant more rewards and a tricky battle.

However, with so much changing all the time, it can be tricky to know what to expect, and when you can expect it. So, here’s all we know about the upcoming Minecraft features, from a terrifying new mob, a spooky added biome, and the release of one of the most highly requested features to date.

Not currently, however as announced during Minecraft Live 2024, these updates will be working a little differently than previous iterations, which saw a major update coming once a year around the summer.

Instead, players have been promised that the upcoming features will be arriving in “the coming months.” So, while no release date has been confirmed, players will likely be able to access them before the end of 2024.

The majority of features were announced during the 2024 Minecraft Live, with Mojang revealing a brand new mob, biome, bundles, and of course, some new blocks to build your next home with.

Bedrock Hardcore mode

The first new feature announced focused on adding Hardcore mode for Bedrock edition, which is primarily for console users, though PC players can also play it.

Hardcore is essentially a mode where once you die, you die for good and your world is wiped, meaning you’ll lose all your hard-earned builds. On top of this, mobs hit harder, your hunger bar will deplete, and once it does, it won’t hesitate to drop your hearts to zero.

As previously mentioned, this highly anticipated feature will be arriving in a few months.

Bundles

Coming with Bedrock Hardcore mode are brand new Bundles, as part of the Bundles of Bravery feature. Many players may have already seen these additions in Snapshots or Betas, and tons can

Bundles are a great way to store multiple items, from flowers, stone, granite, and so much more. As highlighted by Mojang during the stream, the new blocks meant exploration can quickly fill up an inventory, so Bundles are a way to combat this.

They’ll act as separate storage spaces for your items and should make exploring or building a breeze.

The Pale Garden (new biome)

One of the biggest features coming in the future is The Pale Garden. This brand-new biome focuses on having two sides to it, a serene quiet location in the day, and a spooky and offputting setting at night.

The forest has been designed to be unfamiliar and unsettling, with the field of vision purposely being inhibited thanks to new hanging moss and plenty of trees. As such, it’s a perfect place for a spooky house or adventure.

The Creaking (new mob)

When entering The Pale Garden at night, some players may discover the new mob, otherwise known as The Creaking.

This spooky tree-like creature has been mostly designed off wood, with a mild resemblance to an Enderman in its eyes. Other than the resemblance, it’s made to be unlike any other enemy you see in Minecraft.

This goes for its movements and combat too, as The Creaking will only attack when you stop looking at it, but direct damage doesn’t harm it, for that, you’ll need to destroy The Creaking Heart.

The Creaking Heart (new block)

Acting as a new block, and almost a new mob at the same time, The Creaking Heart is the best way to kill The Creaking.

It’s hidden inside the trees of The Pale Garden, and for players to destroy the mob, they must first destroy its heart.

Highlighted in Minecraft Live, players can also use Silk Touch to bring the Heart out of the Pale Garden, to wreak havoc on their friends by hiding in in random trees.

Pale oak wood set

The Pale Garden biome also introduces some brand-new blocks, in the form of the Pale Oak wood set. As hinted by its name, these are the new trees that spawn around the Garden.

They’re the most similar to Birch blocks, but are much whiter in tone, creating bright white planks, logs, fences, stairs, doors, and gates.

However, new wood blocks aren’t the only added element. Hanging moss will make your home fully customizable, adding a little forest to your design. On top of this, Mojang is introducing a new type of “carpet moss” which spreads moss designs over the sides of the blocks – adding to that creepy overgrown look.

So, those are all the current features coming to Minecraft in the upcoming months. When more features are announced, or these have a release date, we’ll be updating this guide, so be sure to bookmark it and check back soon.

In the meantime, take a look at some of the best Minecraft seeds and house designs, so you can begin planning how you’ll use the new blocks, or what kind of home you’ll stick in the Pale Garden.