xQc slams The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom graphics: “Telephones are better”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has called out The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s graphics, stating how the game looks worse than mobile games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, and many fans are keen to delve into the world of Hyrule once again. Not only does Link’s new adventure feature fresh abilities like Recall and Ascend, but there are also the new Sky Islands that tower above Hyrule.

While the latest Tears of the Kingdom gameplay revealed a number of details, Nintendo seems to be keeping a lot of the game’s secrets close to its chest. While xQc has praised the new features, the streamer has outlined his current disappointment over Tears of the Kingdom’s graphics.

xQc angered over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom graphics

“Come on man, what f*cking year is this sh*t? I can’t, this is just a joke, I’m over it,” said xQc. It was clear the Twitch star was frustrated by the limitations of the Nintendo Switch, explaining how “telephones are better” at delivering better graphics and performance.

“Look at poor [Link], he is so sad, look. Look at him. I can even see his face, I can even see his mouth!” While xQc was seemingly unimpressed by the fidelity of the Tears of the Kingdom, he did praise the new Fuse and Ultrahand abilities, which enable players to combine weapons and items together to create unique creations.

Timestamp of 2:20

However, xQc was keen to highlight a potential fear he has with Fuse combinations and bosses. “All of these [Fuse] combinations probably have like really cool stuff you could do, but I can’t help but think that the bosses are going to be like [trivialized].”

“Like this boss needs to be frozen, right? You enter the arena and there’s like eight things on the ground, and they all give you ice, well I wonder what I’m going to use?” For now, xQc has doubts about Tears of the Kingdom, especially when it comes to performance, but he remains hopeful that the game will iron out any FPS issues before launch.

“I’m hoping what they just showed is a victim of the game just not being fully fledged, and not being finished up yet,” said xQc. Of course, like many Zelda fans, the Twitch star will need to wait until the game launches later this year.