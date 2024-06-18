xQc slams “empty” Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Internet star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was watching Nintendo reveal The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom when he slammed the “empty as f**k” game, explaining why its design wasn’t to his liking.

During the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, the iconic company announced a wide variety of sought-after games to celebrate what may be the Switch’s last year before being replaced by its successor.

One of those games is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the first (official) title in the franchise to feature Princess Zelda as the protagonist.

Internet star xQc was live on Kick reacting to the broadcast as it happened, and had a few words to share about the upcoming Zelda title.

As soon as Nintendo showed a clip of the game revealing the landscape, he said: “This sh*t looks empty as f**k, are you kidding me?”

xQc continued watching and complimented the game’s new “echoes” system where the player can create things like boxes to climb on, rocks to throw, and more. But, when his chat began talking about the design style, the Juicer shared that he wasn’t a fan.

“[The design] doesn’t grow on you,” he said. “It looks cozy, yeah, but for an entire playthrough…phew.”

Echoes of Wisdom uses the same chibi-style design as Nintendo’s remaster of Link’s Awakening back in 2019 that made many players fall in love with the title.

The new Zelda-first game is based in Hyrule, so it’s likely we’ll see many of the franchise’s most familiar buildings and fields across the map of the new title when it releases in September 2024.

This isn’t the only game xQc reacted to during the Nintendo Direct, either. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was finally shown off, leaving the streamer star very excited.

It doesn’t release until sometime in 2025, however, so we’ll have to wait to see more of that game in the future.