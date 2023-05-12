Zelda fans defend Tears of the Kingdom’s FPS after Redfall comparisons

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a Switch exclusive that runs at 30 frames per second, similar to Redfall. This has led some people to draw comparisons but Zelda fans insist it’s not the same.

Tears of the Kingdom launched on May 12 to universal praise. Reviews of the new Zelda game complimented its expansive world and compelling story.

However, despite its strengths some critics and fans alike have been left unsatisfied by its performance, which is locked at 30 FPS with occasional frame drops.

Zelda’s performance has drawn comparisons to Redfall, Arkane’s FPS title that was slammed on launch. Following this comparison, Zelda fans have jumped to defend Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda fans defend Tears of the Kingdom’s frame rate

Some players aren’t happy with Tears of the Kingdom’s frame rate. Some players have been especially vocal in calling out the new Zelda for getting praised despite outputting similar FPS to the heavily criticized Redfall.

Responding to the criticism, one Zelda fan tweeted: “The game itself is absolutely better than Redfall, even though they are completely different genres and have different expectations. The level of polish with Nintendo first party titles rarely disappoints.”

Some other fans focused on the difference in hardware: “First: Zelda is not a f**king train wreck of a game where everything else is also sh*t. Second: It’s a vast open world running on a mobile chip from 2017, not an FPS tailored for the most powerful console that eats monsters for breakfast.”

Defendants of Zelda also highlighted the difference in marketing: “A game like Redfall that advertised for months, and even printed it on their physical copies that it would be 60 FPS and 4K, and then didn’t deliver that on launch is false advertising as compared to this game that did no such marketing.”

The difference in reception between Redfall and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is huge. Whilst Redfall sits at just a 56 on Metacritic, the new Zelda has reached 96. That ranks it in Metacritic’s top 50 games and the same as its predecessor, Breath of the Wild.